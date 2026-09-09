Anthropic researcher quits AI race

·41·Technology
Anthropic researcher quits AI race

Jacob Hilton, a former researcher at Anthropic, one of the leading AI companies, has resigned and publicly expressed his concerns on social media. He stated that the current technological race poses a global risk by creating systems that may escape human control, and he no longer wishes to participate in such processes. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, Jacob Hilton's primary role at the company involved training new AI models by processing massive datasets. However, the current pace of technological development and the intense competition between companies have caused serious concern for the specialist.

AI risk and control issues

On his X social media account, the former researcher highlighted the scale of the threats facing humanity. In his view, no other human activity carries as much potential risk as AI. There is a growing fear that the race between companies will lead to the creation of AI systems that humans will not be able to control in the future.

Hilton emphasized that the current trajectory is wrong and that serious measures are needed to prevent a global race. According to him, mitigating such risks might even require costly measures, such as temporarily halting the improvement of model capabilities.

AnthropicArtificial IntelligenceJacob HiltonTechnologySecurity
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