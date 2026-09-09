Apple introduces feature to verify authenticity of iPhone photos in the AI era

Amid the growing prevalence of AI-generated or manipulated photo materials, Apple has taken a new step aimed at increasing trust in shots taken on its devices. According to ixbt.com, during the surprise "Surprise and Shine" event, the tech giant announced the Apple Reference Image feature, which guarantees the authenticity of images captured via iPhone 18 Pro. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Company representatives stated that this new capability serves as a vital tool, especially for photojournalists and professional photographers. At a time when it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish real shots from fakes in the modern world, this technology is expected to become an essential instrument for ensuring the reliability of visual content.

Signed sensor data and digital negatives

The operating mechanism of the new feature is based on the main camera sensor recording signed data at the moment a photo is taken. Subsequently, Apple's Private Cloud Compute service converts this data into an immutable image that can be viewed in the Photos app.

Apple describes this specially created image as a unique "digital negative." By comparing it with other versions of the photo, it becomes possible to accurately determine whether any modifications have been made to the frame.

Opportunities for developers and future plans

At the current stage, these reference images are displayed only within the standard Photos app. However, Apple announced that it will provide special API interfaces in the future for developers to integrate this feature into their third-party applications.

Additionally, during the presentation, the company announced support for the SynthID standard, which helps identify images created or edited using AI. Such measures serve to ensure transparency in the digital environment and strengthen user trust in information.