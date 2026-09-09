Apple introduces the new AirPods 5 headphones

·0·Technology
Apple introduces the new AirPods 5 headphones

On Wednesday, Apple officially unveiled the next generation of its wireless headphones — the AirPods 5. This new gadget is notable for its improved sound quality, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, and a range of significant updates alongside expanded Siri and Apple Intelligence capabilities. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to the company, the new model's Active Noise Cancellation system is capable of reducing external background noise by up to 50 percent compared to the previous generation. Apple representatives consider this one of the most advanced solutions on the market. It is noted that Active Noise Cancellation has now become a standard feature for the entire AirPods lineup.

Convenient control and new technologies

AirPods 5 models have been enriched with volume control on the stem, a feature previously exclusive to AirPods Pro. Now, users can easily adjust the volume by swiping up or down on the headphone stem without needing to reach for their iPhone.

As with other models equipped with the H2 chip, AirPods 5 offers hands-free Siri and Apple Intelligence features. Users can interact with Siri to ask questions, search for information, or get directions without touching their phone.

Artificial Intelligence and audio modes

As reported by ixbt.com and other tech sources, the updated Siri, arriving in the iOS 27 beta, is designed to better understand personal context. It provides more relevant responses and assists with various tasks by utilizing data from messages, email, photos, and other apps.

Additionally, the device's Transparency mode has been improved, allowing users to hear surrounding sounds more naturally. While Adaptive Audio automatically balances noise cancellation and transparency based on the environment, the Conversation Awareness feature lowers media volume when the user starts speaking.

Autonomy and pricing policy

The battery life of the headphones has also been significantly improved, with AirPods 5 offering up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. Combined with the charging case, this figure reaches up to 22 hours.

The starting price for the AirPods 5 is $128, while the version with a wireless charging case is $149. Pre-orders for the new product began on the day of the announcement, and sales are expected to start in September.

AppleAirPodsAirPods 5TechnologyGadgets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone — iPhone DuoApple unveils its first foldable smartphone — iPhone DuoYesterday, 23:58Apple introduces new Health app for wellness assessmentApple introduces new Health app for wellness assessmentYesterday, 23:22Apple introduces Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 with AIApple introduces Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 with AIYesterday, 23:22iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Officially Unveiled: What Makes the New Flagships Impressive?iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Officially Unveiled: What Makes the New Flagships Impressive?Yesterday, 23:06Apple presents iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max modelsApple presents iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max modelsYesterday, 22:56John Ternus says iPhone is the best device for the AI eraJohn Ternus says iPhone is the best device for the AI eraYesterday, 22:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published