Apple introduces the new AirPods 5 headphones

On Wednesday, Apple officially unveiled the next generation of its wireless headphones — the AirPods 5. This new gadget is notable for its improved sound quality, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, and a range of significant updates alongside expanded Siri and Apple Intelligence capabilities. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to the company, the new model's Active Noise Cancellation system is capable of reducing external background noise by up to 50 percent compared to the previous generation. Apple representatives consider this one of the most advanced solutions on the market. It is noted that Active Noise Cancellation has now become a standard feature for the entire AirPods lineup.

Convenient control and new technologies

AirPods 5 models have been enriched with volume control on the stem, a feature previously exclusive to AirPods Pro. Now, users can easily adjust the volume by swiping up or down on the headphone stem without needing to reach for their iPhone.

As with other models equipped with the H2 chip, AirPods 5 offers hands-free Siri and Apple Intelligence features. Users can interact with Siri to ask questions, search for information, or get directions without touching their phone.

Artificial Intelligence and audio modes

As reported by ixbt.com and other tech sources, the updated Siri, arriving in the iOS 27 beta, is designed to better understand personal context. It provides more relevant responses and assists with various tasks by utilizing data from messages, email, photos, and other apps.

Additionally, the device's Transparency mode has been improved, allowing users to hear surrounding sounds more naturally. While Adaptive Audio automatically balances noise cancellation and transparency based on the environment, the Conversation Awareness feature lowers media volume when the user starts speaking.

Autonomy and pricing policy

The battery life of the headphones has also been significantly improved, with AirPods 5 offering up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. Combined with the charging case, this figure reaches up to 22 hours.

The starting price for the AirPods 5 is $128, while the version with a wireless charging case is $149. Pre-orders for the new product began on the day of the announcement, and sales are expected to start in September.