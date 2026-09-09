Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history as Barcelona thrash Feyenoord

·1·Sport
Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history as Barcelona thrash Feyenoord

Barcelona started their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a bang, thrashing Dutch side Feyenoord 5-1 at home. Hansi Flick's men left their opponents with almost no chance in the opening round, securing three crucial points in the group stage. This is reported by Goal.com.

The match started perfectly for the hosts. Raphinha opened the scoring in just the third minute, and Karim Adeyemi doubled the lead in the 22nd minute, giving the team a comfortable advantage. The Catalan attacking line demonstrated high quality and excellent chemistry throughout the match.

Another historic record for Lamine Yamal

According to Goal.com, the spotlight was on young star Lamine Yamal. The Spanish talent capped off his brilliant individual performance by scoring a free-kick in the 77th minute.

This goal made Yamal the youngest player in Champions League history to score from a free-kick for a La Liga club. At 19 years and 58 days old, he surpassed the previous records held by Real Madrid's Arda Guler and former Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero.

Kylian Mbappe's record broken

Furthermore, this goal brought Lamine Yamal's total goal contributions in the Champions League to 21, consisting of 11 goals and 10 assists.

With this milestone, Yamal became the all-time record holder for the most goal contributions in Europe's elite tournament as a teenager, surpassing the previous record of 20 held by Kylian Mbappe.

First goals for new signings

Other players also contributed to Barcelona's big win. Summer signing Gabriel Jesus, who came off the bench in the second half, celebrated his first goal for the Catalans in the 85th minute.

Raphinha, who scored a brace, netted his second goal in the 57th minute, while Sem Steijn scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 82nd minute. Ultimately, Hansi Flick's side began the new Champions League season with a convincing victory.

BarcelonaLamine YamalChampions LeagueFeyenoordKylian Mbappe
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starting Lineups Announced for Liverpool vs Atletico and Napoli vs ArsenalStarting Lineups Announced for Liverpool vs Atletico and Napoli vs ArsenalYesterday, 23:25Javier Tebas comments on Lionel Messi potentially buying a Spanish clubJavier Tebas comments on Lionel Messi potentially buying a Spanish clubYesterday, 22:38Dragons' benefit in Qarshi: Nasaf scores 3 goals against BunyodkorDragons' benefit in Qarshi: Nasaf scores 3 goals against BunyodkorYesterday, 22:11Unexpected Turn in the Ballon d'Or Race: The Athletic RankingUnexpected Turn in the Ballon d'Or Race: The Athletic RankingYesterday, 21:49Neftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super LeagueNeftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super LeagueYesterday, 21:29“He will score 1000 goals!”: Carragher makes sensational statement after Haaland’s latest performance“He will score 1000 goals!”: Carragher makes sensational statement after Haaland’s latest performanceYesterday, 21:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star