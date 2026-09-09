Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history as Barcelona thrash Feyenoord

Barcelona started their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a bang, thrashing Dutch side Feyenoord 5-1 at home. Hansi Flick's men left their opponents with almost no chance in the opening round, securing three crucial points in the group stage. This is reported by Goal.com.

The match started perfectly for the hosts. Raphinha opened the scoring in just the third minute, and Karim Adeyemi doubled the lead in the 22nd minute, giving the team a comfortable advantage. The Catalan attacking line demonstrated high quality and excellent chemistry throughout the match.

Another historic record for Lamine Yamal

According to Goal.com, the spotlight was on young star Lamine Yamal . The Spanish talent capped off his brilliant individual performance by scoring a free-kick in the 77th minute.

This goal made Yamal the youngest player in Champions League history to score from a free-kick for a La Liga club. At 19 years and 58 days old, he surpassed the previous records held by Real Madrid's Arda Guler and former Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero.

Kylian Mbappe's record broken

Furthermore, this goal brought Lamine Yamal's total goal contributions in the Champions League to 21, consisting of 11 goals and 10 assists.

With this milestone, Yamal became the all-time record holder for the most goal contributions in Europe's elite tournament as a teenager, surpassing the previous record of 20 held by Kylian Mbappe.

First goals for new signings

Other players also contributed to Barcelona's big win. Summer signing Gabriel Jesus, who came off the bench in the second half, celebrated his first goal for the Catalans in the 85th minute.

Raphinha, who scored a brace, netted his second goal in the 57th minute, while Sem Steijn scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 82nd minute. Ultimately, Hansi Flick's side began the new Champions League season with a convincing victory.