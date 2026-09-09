Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone — iPhone Duo

Apple has officially announced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, which has generated significant interest in the tech world. According to ixbt.com, this device is the brand's first fold-format gadget, expected to be a major turning point among flagships due to its advanced technical specifications and slim body. This is reported by news source.

The new smartphone is equipped with two unique screens, with the external display measuring 5.4 inches diagonally. The internal screen, when unfolded, offers a massive 7.6-inch area, which is 50% larger than the current iPhone 18 Pro Max screen and 80% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro display. Both screens support Apple Pencil styluses with a USB-C interface.

Durable body and security

The device's construction makes extensive use of high-quality titanium alloy, while the screen and back cover are protected by durable Ceramic Shield glass. The body also features IP65-rated water and dust resistance. For biometric security, a Touch ID sensor is conveniently integrated into the side button.

Technically, the iPhone Duo is powered by the latest Apple A20 Pro processor and an additional Display Engine chip. For connectivity, an Apple C2 modem is used, allowing the device to run two applications side-by-side seamlessly.

Battery and pricing policy

The smartphone is powered by two independent batteries, one placed in each half of the body. The manufacturer claims that this device, which provides 21 hours of continuous video playback on a full charge, is the first Apple smartphone capable of lasting a full day on a single charge. Fast charging technology allows the battery to reach 50% in just 20 minutes.

The main camera module includes two 48 MP sensors: the primary one is a wide-angle lens that also handles zoom functions, and the second is an ultra-wide-angle lens. The starting price for the iPhone Duo with 256 GB of internal storage begins at $2,000 USD.

According to the company, pre-orders for this highly anticipated device will be accepted starting October 16 of this year. Open sales will begin one week later, on October 23.