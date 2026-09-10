Apple unveils 2nm A20 Pro processor

·40·Technology
Apple unveils 2nm A20 Pro processor

The new A20 Pro system-on-a-chip, officially unveiled by Apple, marks a major turning point in the smartphone market, being the first to be based on 2nm technology. According to ixbt.com, this advanced platform has become the core of the new generation of flagship devices — iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the highly anticipated first foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo. This processor is setting new standards in the mobile industry with its high performance and cutting-edge technological solutions. This is reported by news source.

The A20 Pro architecture includes a six-core CPU system, two of which are high-performance Super Core units and four are energy-efficient cores. According to the company, the Super Core units operate 20 percent faster than previous generation SoC equivalents, while the smaller cores are equipped with dedicated neural accelerators. Due to these metrics, Apple describes this development as a "desktop-class" processor and the fastest among smartphones.

Graphics and AI capabilities

The graphics section has been significantly enhanced thanks to a new seven-core GPU. Apple reported a 40 percent performance increase in certain tasks, expanded memory bandwidth, and a twofold acceleration in FP8 calculations, which are actively used for AI tasks. The chip's AI capabilities are powered by a separate subsystem consisting of two 32-core neural processors.

Memory bandwidth has increased by 50 percent, and the interface used is recognized as the widest in Apple's history. At the same time, ixbt.com reports that engineers have completely redesigned the device's cooling system. The memory crystal is now positioned to avoid obstructing heat dissipation, and the vapor chamber area has been tripled compared to the iPhone 17 Pro.

New communication modules and autonomy

The increased amount of graphite and copper in the construction allowed for a 40 percent performance boost during long-term loads and outperformed the iPhone 16 Pro by twofold in thermal throttling scenarios. Additionally, Apple has moved away from Qualcomm solutions in its flagships, introducing its own C2 cellular modem. This modem increases data transfer speeds while reducing energy consumption by 15 percent, with a separate N1 chip handling Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

The synergy between the more efficient A20 Pro processor and new batteries has dramatically extended smartphone runtime. According to the presentation, the iPhone 18 Pro can play video for up to 36 hours, while the Pro Max model can reach up to 45 hours of continuous playback. In tests simulating daily usage, the new devices showed they could last 24 and 30 hours respectively without recharging.

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