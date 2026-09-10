New Apple Watch feature listens to conversations and summarizes them

·42·Technology
New Apple Watch feature listens to conversations and summarizes them

At its latest presentation, Apple showcased new audio intelligence features for its smartwatches. According to the announcement, Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 devices now feature a special assistant that records conversations and generates summaries. As reported by ixbt.com, this innovation allows for the automatic analysis of daily interactions. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The new feature, called Siri Recap, extracts key information from conversations by listening to ambient sounds. Powered by Apple Intelligence technology, it automatically generates titles, summaries, and key points for conversations. Users can conveniently view the generated summaries via the Siri app.

Privacy and customization options

Company representatives stated that users can keep this feature always on, schedule it, or turn it off completely. Systems that constantly listen to ambient sounds naturally raise some privacy concerns. Nevertheless, Siri Recap does not distinguish between speakers' voices and does not store raw audio recordings.

Additionally, the new capabilities include the Live Rewind feature. This allows users to double-press the digital crown to recall the last 15 seconds of a conversation and get a summary. This data is end-to-end encrypted, with enhanced security measures.

Other audio intelligence capabilities

The new audio features are not limited to recording conversations. Apple Watch devices now also feature the Shazam service, which instantly identifies songs. This shows that Apple has caught up with the Now Playing feature provided by Google.

Furthermore, the watch is now capable of recognizing loud ambient sounds, including sirens, alarms, doorbells, or baby cries, and notifying the owner. These updates are aimed at making users' daily lives safer and more convenient, resembling the capabilities of other popular apps like Granola and Circleback.

Apple WatchSiri RecapApple IntelligenceTechnologyShazam
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Abror Shuhratov
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