Apple unveils its first foldable phone: Duo model created with AI

·39·Technology
Apple unveils its first foldable phone: Duo model created with AI

A long-awaited innovation has arrived in the tech world: Apple has unveiled its first foldable phone. This new device, named Duo, is notable not only for potentially changing the approach to the smartphone market but also for addressing the durability issues that have been the biggest pain point for foldable screen gadgets. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new device is equipped with innovative protective layers aimed at solving the problems of rapid wear and mechanical defects inherent in such gadgets. It is known that foldable phones are subjected to twice the load compared to traditional smartphones and often fail quickly. Apple engineers decided to apply a completely new approach this time.

Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies

Johny Srouji, the company's Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, announced at the Apple presentation that the most important part of the device—its hinge mechanism—was developed using AI and 3D printing. During the production process, special AI algorithms were used to perfectly match each individual hinge with its most suitable housing.

According to Srouji, during the manufacturing process, a confocal laser scans the topography of each individual block step-by-step. After that, up to 25 micro-layers of a special photopolymer are 3D-printed to eliminate any imperfections on the surface. This ensures perfect flatness and absolute precision of the parts.

Durability and screen technologies

To increase the durability of the Duo model, not only the mechanism but also the screen surface has been crafted with special attention. Apple experts have added a special nano-texture coating to the device that significantly reduces light reflection. Additionally, a multi-layer lamination strategy has been implemented to further increase screen strength.

Such complex engineering solutions and the use of advanced technologies clearly distinguish the Duo model from other competitors in the market. Although Apple acknowledges that only time will tell if these protective measures can ensure the device remains in perfect condition over the long term, the company's drive for innovation is commendable.

AppleDuoFoldable PhoneArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple unveils its first foldable phoneApple unveils its first foldable phoneToday, 01:20Apple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillanceApple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillanceToday, 01:20Apple Increases Prices for Older iPhone Models Amid New ReleasesApple Increases Prices for Older iPhone Models Amid New ReleasesToday, 00:54Honor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcasedHonor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcasedToday, 00:50New Apple Watch feature listens to conversations and summarizes themNew Apple Watch feature listens to conversations and summarizes themToday, 00:28Apple unveils 2nm A20 Pro processorApple unveils 2nm A20 Pro processorToday, 00:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published