Apple unveils its first foldable phone: Duo model created with AI

A long-awaited innovation has arrived in the tech world: Apple has unveiled its first foldable phone. This new device, named Duo, is notable not only for potentially changing the approach to the smartphone market but also for addressing the durability issues that have been the biggest pain point for foldable screen gadgets. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new device is equipped with innovative protective layers aimed at solving the problems of rapid wear and mechanical defects inherent in such gadgets. It is known that foldable phones are subjected to twice the load compared to traditional smartphones and often fail quickly. Apple engineers decided to apply a completely new approach this time.

Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies

Johny Srouji, the company's Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, announced at the Apple presentation that the most important part of the device—its hinge mechanism—was developed using AI and 3D printing. During the production process, special AI algorithms were used to perfectly match each individual hinge with its most suitable housing.

According to Srouji, during the manufacturing process, a confocal laser scans the topography of each individual block step-by-step. After that, up to 25 micro-layers of a special photopolymer are 3D-printed to eliminate any imperfections on the surface. This ensures perfect flatness and absolute precision of the parts.

Durability and screen technologies

To increase the durability of the Duo model, not only the mechanism but also the screen surface has been crafted with special attention. Apple experts have added a special nano-texture coating to the device that significantly reduces light reflection. Additionally, a multi-layer lamination strategy has been implemented to further increase screen strength.

Such complex engineering solutions and the use of advanced technologies clearly distinguish the Duo model from other competitors in the market. Although Apple acknowledges that only time will tell if these protective measures can ensure the device remains in perfect condition over the long term, the company's drive for innovation is commendable.