Honor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcased

·33·Technology
Honor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcased

Honor has revealed the capabilities of its upcoming flagship, the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max smartphone. According to Ixbt.com, Fan Fei, president of the brand's product line, officially released the first images demonstrating the new device's camera capabilities. This flash presentation has sparked great interest among technology enthusiasts, as the flagship is expected to set entirely new standards in mobile photography and professional video recording. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Advanced optics and dual 200-megapixel sensors

One of the key technical features of the new Honor Magic 9 Pro Max is its dual 200-megapixel camera system. According to this solution, both the main module and the periscopic camera are equipped with such high-resolution sensors. These advanced sensors were created in close collaboration with the famous German cinema equipment manufacturer ARRI, which signals the device's professional-grade shooting capability.

One of the first images released shows a 100 mm equivalent focal length (EFR), while the second reflects a 500 mm indicator. It is reported that the second image was taken with the help of a special proprietary teleconverter called G500, which provides 5.88x optical zoom. It is also expected that a G200 teleconverter, providing 2.35x optical zoom, will be offered to customers.

Professional video recording and advanced stabilization

The smartphone is adapted not only for high-quality photos but also for professional-level video production. It is reported that Honor has implemented support for ARRI LogC3 and the ability to record in 10-bit 4:2:2 APV format during video shooting. This opens up a way for filmmakers and content creators to record frames with professional-level color depth and quality on a mobile device.

The device's main camera is equipped with a mechanical gimbal stabilization system, which has achieved a compensation angle of up to 3 degrees and CIPA 8.0 certification. Honor notes that the new TrueShift technology analyzes the image and uses AI to predict movements up to 1000 times per second. This serves to effectively eliminate even the smallest vibrations that occur during handheld shooting.

The official presentation of this advanced flagship, which has attracted the attention of the tech world, is scheduled to take place in China on September 28 of this year. During this presentation, the company is expected to provide detailed information about the remaining technical specifications of the new smartphone and the dates for its international market release.

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Abror Shuhratov
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