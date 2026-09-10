Apple unveils its first foldable phone

At its first autumn presentation under the leadership of new CEO John Ternus, Apple showcased its latest devices, including its long-awaited first foldable smartphone and next-generation gadgets. According to Ixbt.com, the event, titled "Surprise and Sunshine," generated significant interest in the technology world and became a major turning point in the brand's history. This is reported by Techcrunch.com. reports.

The company's main focus was the foldable phone called iPhone Duo. This device features a 7.6-inch Retina display when unfolded, while its external screen measures 5.4 inches. Apple representatives noted that the new device was created with inspiration from the multitasking capabilities of iPad tablets.

iPhone Duo capabilities and camera system

The foldable smartphone's inner display is equipped with a special under-display camera that provides a full-screen experience. The device has a battery life of up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner screen and up to 44 hours on the outer screen. According to technical specifications, it includes a 48 MP fusion main camera and a 48 MP ultrawide camera with 2x optical zoom.

Additionally, users can take selfies using the main camera, as with other foldable devices, and preview the image via the external screen. The hinge specially developed for the iPhone Duo model is made of Grade 5 aluminum and contains over a hundred specialized engineering parts to ensure smooth opening and closing.

News in the iPhone 18 Pro series

The event also announced the iPhone 18 Pro line. While it retains the design of its predecessors, the main updates are focused on the camera. The new Pro series camera is equipped with a 48 MP sensor with a variable aperture controlled by six thin blades.

This system is expected to significantly improve image quality in low-light conditions and increase shooting speed. On the software side, new professional controls have been introduced, including white balance, shutter speed, aperture, and histogram.

The device's new "Photographic Styles" feature offers greater flexibility in controlling texture and grain. Furthermore, the new camera allows for 4K video recording in Dolby HDR Vision format and the application of cinematic effects after the footage has been captured.

It is reported that the starting price of the iPhone Duo smartphone is $1,999, and it will be available in two colors with 256 GB of storage. Pre-orders for the device will begin on October 16 of this year, and it will hit store shelves starting October 23.