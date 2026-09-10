Apple unveils its first foldable phone

·4·Technology
Apple unveils its first foldable phone

At its first autumn presentation under the leadership of new CEO John Ternus, Apple showcased its latest devices, including its long-awaited first foldable smartphone and next-generation gadgets. According to Ixbt.com, the event, titled "Surprise and Sunshine," generated significant interest in the technology world and became a major turning point in the brand's history. This is reported by Techcrunch.com. reports.

The company's main focus was the foldable phone called iPhone Duo. This device features a 7.6-inch Retina display when unfolded, while its external screen measures 5.4 inches. Apple representatives noted that the new device was created with inspiration from the multitasking capabilities of iPad tablets.

iPhone Duo capabilities and camera system

The foldable smartphone's inner display is equipped with a special under-display camera that provides a full-screen experience. The device has a battery life of up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner screen and up to 44 hours on the outer screen. According to technical specifications, it includes a 48 MP fusion main camera and a 48 MP ultrawide camera with 2x optical zoom.

Additionally, users can take selfies using the main camera, as with other foldable devices, and preview the image via the external screen. The hinge specially developed for the iPhone Duo model is made of Grade 5 aluminum and contains over a hundred specialized engineering parts to ensure smooth opening and closing.

News in the iPhone 18 Pro series

The event also announced the iPhone 18 Pro line. While it retains the design of its predecessors, the main updates are focused on the camera. The new Pro series camera is equipped with a 48 MP sensor with a variable aperture controlled by six thin blades.

This system is expected to significantly improve image quality in low-light conditions and increase shooting speed. On the software side, new professional controls have been introduced, including white balance, shutter speed, aperture, and histogram.

The device's new "Photographic Styles" feature offers greater flexibility in controlling texture and grain. Furthermore, the new camera allows for 4K video recording in Dolby HDR Vision format and the application of cinematic effects after the footage has been captured.

It is reported that the starting price of the iPhone Duo smartphone is $1,999, and it will be available in two colors with 256 GB of storage. Pre-orders for the device will begin on October 16 of this year, and it will hit store shelves starting October 23.

AppleiPhoneDuoiPhone18ProTechnologyPresentation
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillanceApple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillanceToday, 01:20Apple Increases Prices for Older iPhone Models Amid New ReleasesApple Increases Prices for Older iPhone Models Amid New ReleasesToday, 00:54Honor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcasedHonor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcasedToday, 00:50New Apple Watch feature listens to conversations and summarizes themNew Apple Watch feature listens to conversations and summarizes themToday, 00:28Apple unveils its first foldable phone: Duo model created with AIApple unveils its first foldable phone: Duo model created with AIToday, 00:27Apple unveils 2nm A20 Pro processorApple unveils 2nm A20 Pro processorToday, 00:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published