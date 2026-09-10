Apple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillance

Apple is trying to accustom users to a new reality: gadgets that are constantly listening to their surroundings. At a recent presentation, the company showcased new capabilities for its devices, with a primary focus on the smartwatches' ability to process live audio and transcribe spoken words into text. ixbt.com according to information, this situation shows that the brand, which strictly protects privacy, is slightly deviating from its principles and opening a wide path for AI tools. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Experts believe this step raises questions about whether consumers truly want such technology or if the company is pushing forward out of fear of pressure from competitors like OpenAI. Today, many startups are developing speech-to-text functions using AI. Typically, such solutions are used for keeping meeting minutes, recording lectures, or interviews.

The boundary between audio intelligence and privacy

Apple has introduced features like "Audio Intelligence," "Live Rewind," and " Siri Recap" for its watches. These innovations sit on a fine line between convenience and utility versus intrusion into personal life. Specifically, the "Audio Intelligence" feature is very useful for people with hearing impairments, as it can alert the device owner about sounds like sirens, alarms, doorbells, or a baby crying.

This feature could even save lives if the user's iPhone is not nearby when a fire safety or carbon monoxide detector goes off. However, the "Live Rewind" and "Siri Recap" capabilities move beyond assistive technologies into a much more complex and controversial territory. Although Apple provides data protection guarantees, the popularization of technology that constantly listens to sounds may cause concern in society.

Technological competition and future prospects

It is no secret that there has been increasing criticism in society regarding surveillance cameras, AI hubs, and other digital applications. Nevertheless, technology giants are taking rapid steps in this direction. In particular, the new "Live Rewind" feature allows users to go back 15 seconds and record what was said by double-pressing the watch's Digital Crown.

This transcription is subsequently saved in Apple's new standalone Siri app, allowing the information to be reviewed at any time. Only time will tell whether these new features will become an integral part of our daily lives or, conversely, further intensify debates regarding personal privacy.