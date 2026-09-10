New Apple leader revives Steve Jobs strategy

·33·Technology
New Apple leader revives Steve Jobs strategy

John Ternus, who has taken over as CEO of Apple, firmly emphasized in his first presentation that the iPhone will remain at the heart of the brand. This approach serves as a significant response to doubts about the future of smartphones in the AI era, marking a fundamental shift in the company's strategy. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, John Ternus declared the iPhone the primary product in the era of AI during his first presentation on Wednesday. According to him, there is no other product in the world that performs the role of a personal intelligent hub better than the iPhone.

A modern interpretation of Steve Jobs' vision

This approach differs significantly from the policy of former leader Tim Cook. During his tenure, Tim Cook tried to explain to Wall Street analysts that Apple was not just about one product—the iPhone. Furthermore, recent online publications have featured an increasing number of critical articles suggesting that the era of smartphones is passing and that the company needs to invent a post-iPhone era.

However, John Ternus disagreed with these views, making the iPhone the core of the new intelligent assistant strategy. This perspective is expected to define the company's main development direction for the coming years.

Historical parallels and future prospects

Looking back at the company's history, 25 years ago in 2001, Steve Jobs applied a similar strategy for Mac computers. At that time, many observers also predicted that the era of personal computers was coming to an end.

At the Macworld New York presentation, Steve Jobs countered the pessimistic predictions of that time, emphasizing that Mac computers would not lose their significance but, on the contrary, were entering their third great era. While the Mac served as a digital hub connecting various digital devices back then, today John Ternus is shaping the same idea around the iPhone.

AppleiPhoneJohn TernusSteve JobsTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple increases prices for the new iPhone 17 line without explanationApple increases prices for the new iPhone 17 line without explanationToday, 02:23Apple unveils its first foldable phoneApple unveils its first foldable phoneToday, 01:20Apple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillanceApple Watch AI features are normalizing constant surveillanceToday, 01:20Apple Increases Prices for Older iPhone Models Amid New ReleasesApple Increases Prices for Older iPhone Models Amid New ReleasesToday, 00:54Honor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcasedHonor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcasedToday, 00:50New Apple Watch feature listens to conversations and summarizes themNew Apple Watch feature listens to conversations and summarizes themToday, 00:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published