New Apple leader revives Steve Jobs strategy

John Ternus, who has taken over as CEO of Apple, firmly emphasized in his first presentation that the iPhone will remain at the heart of the brand. This approach serves as a significant response to doubts about the future of smartphones in the AI era, marking a fundamental shift in the company's strategy. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, John Ternus declared the iPhone the primary product in the era of AI during his first presentation on Wednesday. According to him, there is no other product in the world that performs the role of a personal intelligent hub better than the iPhone.

A modern interpretation of Steve Jobs' vision

This approach differs significantly from the policy of former leader Tim Cook. During his tenure, Tim Cook tried to explain to Wall Street analysts that Apple was not just about one product—the iPhone. Furthermore, recent online publications have featured an increasing number of critical articles suggesting that the era of smartphones is passing and that the company needs to invent a post-iPhone era.

However, John Ternus disagreed with these views, making the iPhone the core of the new intelligent assistant strategy. This perspective is expected to define the company's main development direction for the coming years.

Historical parallels and future prospects

Looking back at the company's history, 25 years ago in 2001, Steve Jobs applied a similar strategy for Mac computers. At that time, many observers also predicted that the era of personal computers was coming to an end.

At the Macworld New York presentation, Steve Jobs countered the pessimistic predictions of that time, emphasizing that Mac computers would not lose their significance but, on the contrary, were entering their third great era. While the Mac served as a digital hub connecting various digital devices back then, today John Ternus is shaping the same idea around the iPhone.