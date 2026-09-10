Apple increases prices for the new iPhone 17 line without explanation

·23·Technology
Apple increases prices for the new iPhone 17 line without explanation

The American technology giant Apple has deviated from its traditional strategy by changing the pricing of its newly introduced smartphones. According to ixbt.com, while the price of previous models usually drops after a new generation is released, the situation is completely different this time. According to reports Ixbt.com.

The company announced that it has increased the prices for the iPhone 17 lineup without providing any official explanation. This decision, which surprised analysts and customers, is expected to have a significant impact on market pricing policies.

Pricing policy for new models

According to reports, the price of all devices in the main lineup has increased by $100. Specifically, the base iPhone 17 with 256 GB of storage is now priced at $900. Users will have to pay $1100 to purchase the 512 GB version of this model.

The budget-friendly iPhone 17e model was also affected by the price change. The 256 GB version of this smartphone costs $700, while the 512 GB version is priced at $900. Special attention is also being paid to the new devices that have sparked interest among buyers.

iPhone Air model and storage versions

The biggest changes in the lineup concern the iPhone Air model. The 256 GB and 512 GB storage versions of the iPhone Air have increased to $1100 and $1300, respectively. However, the largest jump was recorded for the highest configuration models.

Specifically, the top-tier iPhone Air with 1 TB of storage has increased by $300, reaching a price of $1700. At the same time, the previous generation iPhone 16 remains in official sales, with its starting price set at $800.

According to rumors, Apple plans to fully refresh the more affordable part of its smartphone family only in the spring of 2027. Until then, it is assumed that Apple will continue to sell the current generation iPhone 17, 17e, and Air models in parallel with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo.

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