Xiaomi introduces the Redmi TV A Pro 2027 series

Technology giant Xiaomi has officially announced the launch of its new 4K Redmi TV A Pro 2027 Premium Edition television lineup. According to ixbt.com, this series includes screens in four different sizes, offering customers a wide range of choices and aiming to compete seriously in the modern home theater market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new device series stands out with various screen size options. Depending on their needs, customers can choose from 55, 65, 75, and a massive 85-inch model. This equipment is notable for providing users with high-quality images and expanded functional capabilities in the mid-range price segment.

Technical capabilities and screen features

One of the most notable aspects of this TV series is its display. The screen is coated with a special anti-glare layer, which significantly reduces light reflection in the room and prevents eye strain during long viewing sessions. Additionally, the screen refresh rate reaches up to 288 Hz, ensuring high smoothness when watching dynamic scenes, video games, and sports events.

Along with image quality, special attention has been paid to the sound system. The device is equipped with four speakers with a total power of 36 watts, which guarantees natural and surround sound effects. The screen also supports 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring more vivid and accurate colors.

Software and pricing policy

The hardware and software of the device fully meet modern requirements. The TVs run on the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 operating system, feature Wi-Fi 6 technology for wireless connectivity, and include an NFC function that allows content from a smartphone to be cast to the screen in a second. For gamers, there are two full-speed HDMI 2.1 ports.

As for pricing, the entry-level 55-inch model costs 2099 yuan, which drops to 1784.15 yuan (approximately 265 USD) when government subsidies are applied. The price of the largest 85-inch version is 4249.15 yuan (approximately 633 USD) with the subsidy. The subsidy promotion is planned to last for a limited time.

Currently, the new Redmi TV A Pro 2027 Premium Edition TVs are available for purchase in Xiaomi Home retail chains and the company's official online store.