Xiaomi introduces the Redmi TV A Pro 2027 series

·6·Technology
Xiaomi introduces the Redmi TV A Pro 2027 series

Technology giant Xiaomi has officially announced the launch of its new 4K Redmi TV A Pro 2027 Premium Edition television lineup. According to ixbt.com, this series includes screens in four different sizes, offering customers a wide range of choices and aiming to compete seriously in the modern home theater market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new device series stands out with various screen size options. Depending on their needs, customers can choose from 55, 65, 75, and a massive 85-inch model. This equipment is notable for providing users with high-quality images and expanded functional capabilities in the mid-range price segment.

Technical capabilities and screen features

One of the most notable aspects of this TV series is its display. The screen is coated with a special anti-glare layer, which significantly reduces light reflection in the room and prevents eye strain during long viewing sessions. Additionally, the screen refresh rate reaches up to 288 Hz, ensuring high smoothness when watching dynamic scenes, video games, and sports events.

Along with image quality, special attention has been paid to the sound system. The device is equipped with four speakers with a total power of 36 watts, which guarantees natural and surround sound effects. The screen also supports 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring more vivid and accurate colors.

Software and pricing policy

The hardware and software of the device fully meet modern requirements. The TVs run on the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 operating system, feature Wi-Fi 6 technology for wireless connectivity, and include an NFC function that allows content from a smartphone to be cast to the screen in a second. For gamers, there are two full-speed HDMI 2.1 ports.

As for pricing, the entry-level 55-inch model costs 2099 yuan, which drops to 1784.15 yuan (approximately 265 USD) when government subsidies are applied. The price of the largest 85-inch version is 4249.15 yuan (approximately 633 USD) with the subsidy. The subsidy promotion is planned to last for a limited time.

Currently, the new Redmi TV A Pro 2027 Premium Edition TVs are available for purchase in Xiaomi Home retail chains and the company's official online store.

XiaomiRedmi TVSmart TVTechnologyNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Free Starlink internet launched on Korean Air flightsFree Starlink internet launched on Korean Air flightsToday, 10:52USA claims to possess orbital weapons for space controlUSA claims to possess orbital weapons for space controlToday, 10:22Unusual issue with the new iPhone Duo screen revealedUnusual issue with the new iPhone Duo screen revealedToday, 09:58PPX cars can recognize faces while in motion: how does this technology work?PPX cars can recognize faces while in motion: how does this technology work?Today, 07:03OpenAI acquires Glass Imaging for $300 millionOpenAI acquires Glass Imaging for $300 millionToday, 01:55Google starts pre-orders for new type of Android laptopsGoogle starts pre-orders for new type of Android laptopsToday, 01:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean