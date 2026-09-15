Xiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announced

Xiaomi has officially announced its next flagship device, the Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone, and revealed initial details about the new generation flagship. This presentation is generating great interest in the tech world, as this series is expected to be one of the biggest upgrades in the company's history. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, the Xiaomi 18 Pro retains its familiar and popular design concept, including the large secondary screen placed on the back panel. This solution allows users to more easily monitor high-quality shots using the main camera.

Subtle design changes

According to the famous insider Digital Chat Station, the manufacturer will continue the familiar look with a triple main camera equipped with Leica optics. However, compared to the previous model, engineers have implemented a number of significant changes to the body and display elements.

In particular, the frame around the secondary screen on the back of the smartphone has become slightly thinner. This leads to a more modern look in construction and assembly quality, visually expanding the usable area.

New control elements

Changes to the front of the smartphone have not gone unnoticed either. Specifically, the cutout for the front camera integrated into the screen has been slightly reduced and redesigned, ensuring more efficient use of screen space.

Another important innovation is the reported appearance of an additional physical button on the body. Although the exact purpose and functions of this button are currently kept secret, it is expected to make device control even more convenient.

Xiaomi stated that it will reveal many more details about the new flagship throughout this week. This presentation and its technical capabilities are at the center of attention for gadget enthusiasts around the world.