Xiaomi releases its new smart switch for general sale

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has released its new generation Xiaomi Smart Switch 2 for general sale in the domestic market. The device was previously available only via pre-order and was priced at 69 yuan during the crowdfunding stage, but now its starting price is 79 yuan. According to ixbt.com, the new product is gaining user attention due to its technical capabilities and compatibility with wiring in older homes. This is reported by news from

Ixbt.com.

Technical specifications and safety

One of the key features of the device is its ability to work with both live and neutral wires. During installation, the switch automatically detects the circuit type and adjusts its logic, requiring no manual configuration from the user. This feature is particularly important for working with wiring in older homes that lack a neutral wire.

The manufacturer states that the internal relay is rated for up to 1 million switching cycles. The zero-crossing switching function significantly reduces the load on the contacts. Additionally, a flicker protection system for low-power LED lights is included, and a built-in temperature sensor can automatically cut the circuit in case of overheating.

Role in the smart home system

The Smart Switch 2 supports Xiaomi Mesh 2.0 technology. As a result, the response speed has increased by 50% compared to the previous generation, and network connection time has been reduced by 80%. Users can control lighting fixtures via physical buttons, the Mi Home app, or the Xiao Ai voice assistant.

Each button can be customized for single, double, or long presses, and it can also be switched to wireless mode to serve as a universal controller for other smart home devices. This functionality allows homeowners to fully personalize their lighting system based on their needs.