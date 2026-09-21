Car placed in impound lot due to loan debt

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Car placed in impound lot due to loan debt

As part of enforcement proceedings under the jurisdiction of the Jizzax regional administration of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, legal measures were taken to ensure the debtor fulfills their credit obligations.

In order to recover the debt based on the requirements of the enforcement document, a car belonging to the debtor was identified and seized in the established manner.

Following this, the vehicle was accepted for safekeeping and placed in an impound lot. This measure was carried out in accordance with the procedures established by legislation during the recovery of loan debts.

Fulfilling credit obligations in a timely manner prevents not only unnecessary expenses, but also the application of compulsory enforcement measures against property.

Bureau of Compulsory EnforcementJizzax regiondebtcar copies
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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