YouTube monetization may be launched in Uzbekistan

·4·Technology
YouTube monetization may be launched in Uzbekistan

Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva met with Google Vice President Karan Bhatia. The parties discussed the issue of launching YouTube monetization in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, it was noted that legislation in the fields of personal data processing and digital payments has been improved in the country in recent years. This, in turn, is expanding opportunities for using international payment systems.

Opportunities for cooperation with Google in various areas were also discussed.

"There are opportunities to cooperate with the company in many areas. Ahead of us lie major and important tasks," said Saida Mirziyoyeva.

Saida MirziyoyevaYouTube
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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