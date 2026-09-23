Xiaomi introduces a smart lock with 12 unlocking methods

Xiaomi has launched its new flagship device, the Smart Lock 5 Max, in the Chinese market. According to ixbt.com, this security system, equipped with modern technologies, offers users entirely new possibilities for home security and attracts attention with its advanced features. This is reported by news source.

The base version of the new smart lock is priced at 3,529 yuan, which can be purchased for 2,999.65 yuan after government subsidies. Additionally, the Dual Camera version with expanded capabilities is offered at 4,352 yuan (3,699.2 yuan with subsidy). The device features a glass handle, a floating panel with a ring LED light, and a modern AG coating.

Advanced identification and security technologies

The Smart Lock 5 Max model supports a total of 12 different unlocking methods. Among them, AI-based 3D facial recognition and palm vein detection stand out. The system recognizes faces for users between 1.2 and 2 meters tall in about one second, while the palm scanning process is performed at a distance of 10–20 centimeters.

The Dual Camera version of the device is additionally equipped with UWB technology. With its help, simply bringing an authorized device close to the lock is enough to open the door contactlessly. This modification is equipped with a 2K camera system featuring a 192-degree viewing angle and a dynamic night vision mode.

Smart monitoring and high autonomy

The device features a 5-inch internal screen, and the AI has the ability to detect human presence and recognize packages. There is also a notification system for doors left open or attempted break-ins, which can work in conjunction with other smart home devices.

The autonomous operation of the device is powered by two batteries with a total capacity of 8000 mAh, providing up to 11 months of continuous service. When the battery level drops below 10 percent, the lock switches to energy-saving mode and retains core unlocking functions for another 2.5 months.