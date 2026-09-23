An unprecedented investment boom, not only on a national scale but across the entire Central Asia, has taken place in the Andijan region, considered the economic heart of the Fergana Valley. During his visit to the region, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in a solemn ceremony featuring a total of 206 projects with a record total value of 9.4 billion US dollars. Pressing a symbolic button, the head of state put 98 new capacities worth 2.05 billion dollars into operation and officially blessed the construction of 108 major industrial facilities worth 7.35 billion dollars.

Covering all 16 districts and cities of the region, these large-scale initiatives will fundamentally transform the energy, mechanical engineering, electric bus, solar panel, freight car, textile, logistics, and high-tech pharmaceutical sectors. The projects are being built in cooperation with investors from leading countries of the world such as China, the USA, Germany, Turkey, South Korea, the UAE, and India. Once these 206 projects are fully operational, over 45,000 new permanent jobs will be created in the region, 60.6 trillion soums worth of industrial products will be manufactured annually, and an export flow of 533 million dollars will be established.

So, how will this unprecedented capital inflow of 9.4 billion dollars transform Andijan into the mechanical engineering and electric bus hub of the region, which districts are receiving the largest investments, and what revolutionary changes will this trigger in the lives of the valley's population?

"$9.4 billion, 45,000 jobs, and electric buses": 5 key points of the historical launch

Key facts and figures from the investment ceremony in Andijan:

Record-scale package: 206 strategic investment projects with a total value of $9.4 billion were covered;

Simultaneous launch: 98 enterprises worth $2.05 billion were officially commissioned by the President, and construction of 108 facilities worth $7.35 billion was initiated;

45,000 new jobs: With the launch of the projects, more than 45,000 local residents will be provided with permanent and stable-paying jobs;

Future industry sectors: Production of electric buses, solar panels, freight cars, energy storage systems, and small hydropower plant equipment is being established in the region;

10 leading countries of the world: Transnational corporations from China, the USA, Germany, Turkey, Korea, India, the UAE, and Russia are participating directly as investors in the projects.

New industrial potential of the Andijan region: Analysis of 206 project indicators

The scale of projects launched and laid ground for by the head of state:

Indicators and sectors Project parameters and official figures Total value of projects 9 billion 400 million US dollars Capacities put into operation 98 projects (worth 2 billion 50 million dollars) New facilities whose construction has begun 108 projects (worth 7 billion 350 million dollars) Territorial coverage All 16 cities and districts of the region New jobs to be created Over 45,000 permanent jobs Expected annual production 60.6 trillion soums worth of products Annual export potential 533 million US dollars Participating foreign countries China, Turkey, South Korea, USA, Germany, UAE, Russia, India, etc. Priority sectors Mechanical engineering, green energy, electric buses, textiles, logistics, medicine

Economic and geo-industrial expertise: Why these initiatives will fundamentally change the image of Andijan

Conclusions of economic scientists and industrial analysts:

From "agrarian and basic industry" to "heavy and high technologies": The establishment of production of electric buses, freight cars, solar panels, and small hydropower plant equipment will turn Andijan from simple assembly shops into a complex mechanical engineering and engineering center;

Energy security and environmental integration: Electric energy storage and distribution systems, as well as power generation technologies through waste recycling, will serve to provide stable capacity to industrial sectors and residential households during the autumn-winter season;

Regional monopoly and export guarantee: The $533 million in new export volume will be formed mainly through high value-added finished products (electric transport, household appliances, finished textiles) — this guarantees national currency stability and a manifold increase in regional treasury revenues;

Logistics and industrial hub for neighboring republics: Located on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Andijan is becoming a major transit gateway of Central Asia through new freight cars, international logistics centers, and transport networks.

The wave of $9.4 billion projects launched under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev demonstrates Andijan as one of the most powerful economic drivers of our country.

In your opinion, how quickly will the simultaneous launch and construction of 206 industrial enterprises in Andijan be able to eliminate the problems of unemployment and migration in the valley? How do you think the production of electric buses and freight cars will strengthen competition in our national automotive industry? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the article dedicated to this historic event in our country's economy with all your friends!