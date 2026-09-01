NASA updates Mars planetary protection rules for the first time in 60 years

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has begun a fundamental review of interplanetary protection protocols that have been in place for decades. This step is aimed at ensuring the safety of future space exploration and more accurately assessing the scientific risk of Earth microorganisms reaching the Red Planet. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, a special working group called M-FORCE has been established within the agency. The group includes leading experts from academic circles, industrial enterprises, and scientific laboratories, who will spend three months analyzing potential risks associated with upcoming orbital and landing missions.

From outdated standards to a new approach

Current calculations and rules are primarily based on data from the Viking missions carried out in the 1970s. However, over the past period, humanity has accumulated sixty years of observational data on the Martian atmosphere and surface layer.

Experts believe that existing methodologies no longer fully meet the requirements of modern science. Therefore, NASA plans to gradually transition from strict restrictions to a probabilistic approach, which will allow for the optimization of the spacecraft preparation process.

New standards for future missions

The newly formed expert group will evaluate the real effectiveness of pre-launch spacecraft sterilization practices. Additionally, the permissible threshold values for the probability of Earth bacteria reaching Mars will be reviewed.

As a final result of the working group's activities, a detailed report containing updated parameters and recommendations is expected to be prepared for NASA leadership. This important document will serve as the primary standard for all future space flights.

The agency plans to publish this report openly, which will allow the international scientific community to follow uniform rules in future research. The participation of experts ensures the transparency and scientific validity of the process.