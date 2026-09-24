Virgil van Dijk responds to criticism regarding Netherlands tactics

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Virgil van Dijk responds to criticism regarding Netherlands tactics

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has defended his international reputation, firmly rejecting reports that he interfered with tactics following the Netherlands' disappointing World Cup campaign. As reported by Goal.com, the experienced defender categorically denied rumors that he was responsible for changes to the national team's formation during a tense briefing with the national press. This is reported by Goal.com .

As a reminder, the Netherlands national team was eliminated from the tournament early after losing on penalties to Morocco in the Round of 16. Following this failure, reports circulated in the press suggesting that the experienced center-back had influenced head coach Ronald Koeman's decisions, forcing the team to play with a five-man defense.

Tactical changes and press accusations

Critics believe that this specific tactical shift undermined the national team's style of play and led to their early exit. Frustrated by such reports, Van Dijk openly told journalists that these claims were completely false.

According to the defender, the team's game plan is created solely by the coaching staff, and he has no involvement in that process. He did not hide his exhaustion regarding the frequent spread of baseless opinions about him.

Van Dijk's statement at the press conference

Speaking at the press conference, the player responded to the rumors: "One of your colleagues said that playing with five defenders was my idea. That is absolute nonsense. The plan is created by the staff. They are spreading lies on purpose to make me look bad. This happens too often."

At the same time, he admitted that the team performed poorly at the World Cup, but called the accusations of destroying the entire national football setup completely unfounded. "The fact is, we simply failed at the World Cup. These are hard truths. We did not play well," the player added.

The defeat to Morocco also caused the 35-year-old to contemplate ending his international career. The weight of the early exit affected him deeply, prompting him to take a break from the sport before making a definitive decision about his future with the national team.

Virgil van DijkNetherlandsRonald KoemanWorld CupLiverpool
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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