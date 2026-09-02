Charging speeds for Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed

The Korean technology giant Samsung continues to work on its upcoming flagship smartphones. According to the ixbt.com publication, citing data from the Chinese regulator 3C, initial technical details regarding the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ models, including their charging speeds, have been revealed. These figures are sparking heated discussions among users who have been following the evolution of flagship devices in recent years. This is reported by news source.

According to certification data, the Samsung Galaxy S27 smartphone with model number SM-S9520 will support charging speeds of up to 27 W as the standard version. In turn, the Galaxy S27+ model with model number SM-S9560 is shown to have 45 W charging capability. However, it has been confirmed that neither gadget will include a wall adapter in the box.

Stagnation in charging speeds

It is noteworthy that the fast charging rate of standard Galaxy S flagships has remained almost unchanged for years. Experts point out that the Galaxy S20 model, introduced in 2020, also supported 25 W charging. The fact that this figure has barely changed after so much time is raising questions among technology enthusiasts.

The same situation applies to the Plus models. Since the release of the Galaxy S22+ in 2022, devices in this series have been equipped with 45 W charging speed. Thus, the Galaxy S27+ is expected to continue this tradition, remaining limited to the same figure for the fifth consecutive year.

Calendar changes and new models

The timing of the devices appearing in the 3C database also provides important analytical insights. For example, while the Galaxy S25 was certified earlier in September, the Galaxy S26 was only registered in January and announced in March. The appearance of the Galaxy S27 and S27+ models in the database as early as September suggests that Samsung may be returning to its previous release schedule.

According to current forecasts, the official launch of the new series is likely to take place in January 2027, although the company has not yet disclosed official dates. It is also expected that a Galaxy S27 Pro version will appear in the upcoming lineup, filling the gap between the S27+ and S27 Ultra models. Certifications for the remaining models are expected to be officially announced in the coming months.