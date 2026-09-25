Samsung is also withdrawing monitors from the Chinese market

·6·Technology
Samsung is also withdrawing monitors from the Chinese market

South Korean tech giant Samsung has entered the final phase of its monitor sales in mainland China. According to ixbt.com, the clearing of warehouses and sales networks, as well as the sale of remaining stock, is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of November 2026. This decision is a logical continuation of the company's strategy to gradually exit the consumer electronics market in China. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

According to reports, national distributors and corporate partners have already stopped supplying Samsung monitors. Currently, the company is conducting an inventory of remaining products and preparing relevant compensation for partners based on the volume of unsold goods. These changes are taking place against the backdrop of an intensifying competitive environment in the Chinese consumer market.

Strategy to abandon consumer electronics

On May 6 of this year, Samsung (China) Investment officially announced that it would stop selling televisions, monitors, commercial displays, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, projectors, audio equipment, and other consumer appliances in China. Following this, it was decided that only Samsung smartphones would remain on the Chinese market under the brand name.

Interestingly, the monitor division was considered one of the most successful sectors of Samsung's consumer business in China. However, because this division was organizationally part of the same structure as other consumer electronics categories that the company decided to abandon, it fell into the closure process.

Market changes and service guarantees

Even after the official announcement, deliveries did not stop immediately. In May, the Chinese distributor Hanlinhui managed to add 15 new monitor models to its assortment. However, on June 23, Samsung closed its official consumer electronics account on the WeChat social network, which was a significant step indicating the real contraction of the business.

Company representatives emphasized that, in accordance with Chinese law, warranties and after-sales service for previously purchased devices will be fully maintained. No service obligations to customers will be violated, and all contracts will be fulfilled.

A history dating back to 1992

Samsung has been operating in the Chinese market since 1992. However, over the last two decades, the company's position in the country has significantly declined against the backdrop of the sharp rise of local manufacturers. The dominance of Chinese brands in the home appliance market forced the Korean giant to change its strategy.

According to sources, after large-scale restructuring, Samsung plans to maintain its full presence in China only in two main areas: smartphones and memory chips. Other consumer electronics lines are being gradually closed.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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