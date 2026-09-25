New York introduces public toilets with doors that automatically open after 10 minutes

·4·World
New York introduces public toilets with doors that automatically open after 10 minutes

The installation of 17 modern public toilets has begun in New York City as part of a $4 million project. They are being placed in crowded areas and public spaces across the city's five boroughs.

The toilets are free and operate daily from 07:00 to 22:00. To use them, visitors can scan a QR code, open the door via a special app, or by phone.

A unique feature of these facilities is that usage time is limited to 10 minutes. According to official data, after 10 minutes, a light and sound signal will activate, and the door will automatically open.

Users are also warned before the time runs out. Specifically, users are notified at five minutes that half the time has passed, and at eight minutes that time is running out.

Through this system, city administration aims to ensure that as many people as possible can use the public toilets. The facilities include provisions for people with disabilities, a touchless entry system, a hand-washing station, a baby-changing table, and climate control.

The installation work for the 17 toilets began in mid-September 2026 and is scheduled to continue until the end of October.

New Yorkpublic toiletQR codeSeptember 2026
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Charos
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