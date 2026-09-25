Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship to feature record-breaking battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to significantly increase the battery capacity in its next-generation flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, new regulatory documents have revealed some technical details of the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro models, with battery and fast charging capabilities standing out. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the data, the most advanced representative of the series, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, will be equipped with a 5700 mAh battery. This figure represents a significant change for the company in recent years and is expected to be one of the innovations users have been waiting for. The device will also support 60 W wired fast charging technology.

Long-awaited changes in the flagship series

As a reminder, Samsung has traditionally equipped its top-tier Ultra series smartphones with a 5000 mAh battery for several years. If the new information is confirmed, increasing the battery capacity to 5700 mAh will significantly extend the autonomous operating time of the flagship smartphones. This is considered an important step in the competitive market.

Another representative of the line, the Galaxy S27 Pro model, is expected to be equipped with a 5200 mAh battery. The smaller version will also have the same 60 W charging capacity as the larger one. This shows that the company is gradually improving the charging speed of its devices.

Technical capabilities and memory

In addition, insiders previously reported that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra models would switch to the latest generation memory types — LPDDR6 and UFS 5.1 standards. However, according to the provided information, only the Ultra version will be equipped with 16 GB of RAM. This will further increase the device's overall performance and multitasking capabilities.

So far, Samsung has not officially provided detailed information about the new flagship series or announced a launch date. Nevertheless, such information leaking from regulatory bodies allows us to anticipate what changes the devices expected to be introduced next year will bring to the market.