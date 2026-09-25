Brian Riemer: Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world

In the Scandinavian derby within the Nations League, the Norway national team defeated Denmark 3-2. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who scored a brace to lead his team to victory, became the key figure in deciding the match. After the game, Denmark head coach Brian Riemer highly praised the opponent's leader. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to GOAL.com, the Norwegians initially took the lead in the intense match thanks to goals from Oscar Bobb and Erling Haaland. However, the Danes picked up the pace in the second half and managed to equalize. Nevertheless, the hosts' main goalscorer made his mark at a crucial moment, securing three points for his team.

A striker who disappears on the pitch and appears at the decisive moment

Denmark coach Brian Riemer called Erling Haaland the best center-forward in the world during the post-match press conference. In his opinion, maintaining concentration for 90 minutes against a player of this caliber is an extremely difficult task.

“I don’t think it is possible to improve his game any further. Erling is a striker who can disappear from sight for certain periods during the match. You don't notice him at all. But if you give him a quarter of a chance, that's enough — he scores immediately,” Riemer said, as quoted by Dagbladet.

Defensive errors and set pieces

Commenting on his team's defeat, the Denmark head coach specifically pointed out simple defensive errors, particularly the lack of attention during set pieces. The decisive goal was scored after a corner kick, a situation where the visiting defenders completely ignored Haaland.

Riemer acknowledged that in such situations, the individual skill of leaders like Martin Ødegaard decides the outcome of the game. Nevertheless, the specialist added that his team is not falling significantly behind Norway and will still have their say.