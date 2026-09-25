Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max global versions to feature battery changes

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max flagship smartphones, unveiled in the Chinese market on September 23 this year, have sparked significant interest in the tech world due to their high-end specifications, particularly their massive batteries. However, according to ixbt.com, it has been revealed that the global versions of these devices intended for the international market will be equipped with smaller batteries compared to the models released in China. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

How much capacity will the global versions lose?

Renowned insider Kacper Skrzypek discovered these differences while analyzing HyperOS system codes. According to him, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro for the Chinese market features a 7000 mAh battery , its global version will be equipped with a 6000 mAh battery. As a result, international buyers will lose nearly 14 percent of the original capacity, or 1000 mAh.

An even more significant change is observed in the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max model. This advanced smartphone, launched in China with an 8500 mAh battery, will receive a 7050 mAh battery in its global version. Here, the difference is a full 1450 mAh, or approximately 17 percent. Nevertheless, according to preliminary information, the wired fast charging capacity of the devices will remain unchanged — maintained at 90 W and 100 W respectively.

What is the reason for this decision?

So far, the company has not officially commented on the reasons for the reduction in battery capacity. Experts and industry analysts believe that one of the main factors is the strict safety requirements set by international transport and logistics companies regarding the shipping of lithium-ion batteries. Manufacturers are often forced to modify battery structures for global markets due to such regulations and customs requirements.

This is not the first time the Xiaomi brand has faced such a situation. A similar case was observed with the previous generation Xiaomi 17 series: at that time, the international version received a 6330 mAh battery instead of the 7000 mAh one in China, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra model was limited to 6000 mAh instead of 6800 mAh. Therefore, it is important for international consumers planning to purchase the new flagships to take these technical differences into account.