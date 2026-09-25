Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max global versions to feature battery changes

·33·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max global versions to feature battery changes

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max flagship smartphones, unveiled in the Chinese market on September 23 this year, have sparked significant interest in the tech world due to their high-end specifications, particularly their massive batteries. However, according to ixbt.com, it has been revealed that the global versions of these devices intended for the international market will be equipped with smaller batteries compared to the models released in China. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

How much capacity will the global versions lose?

Renowned insider Kacper Skrzypek discovered these differences while analyzing HyperOS system codes. According to him, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro for the Chinese market features a 7000 mAh battery, its global version will be equipped with a 6000 mAh battery. As a result, international buyers will lose nearly 14 percent of the original capacity, or 1000 mAh.

An even more significant change is observed in the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max model. This advanced smartphone, launched in China with an 8500 mAh battery, will receive a 7050 mAh battery in its global version. Here, the difference is a full 1450 mAh, or approximately 17 percent. Nevertheless, according to preliminary information, the wired fast charging capacity of the devices will remain unchanged — maintained at 90 W and 100 W respectively.

What is the reason for this decision?

So far, the company has not officially commented on the reasons for the reduction in battery capacity. Experts and industry analysts believe that one of the main factors is the strict safety requirements set by international transport and logistics companies regarding the shipping of lithium-ion batteries. Manufacturers are often forced to modify battery structures for global markets due to such regulations and customs requirements.

This is not the first time the Xiaomi brand has faced such a situation. A similar case was observed with the previous generation Xiaomi 17 series: at that time, the international version received a 6330 mAh battery instead of the 7000 mAh one in China, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra model was limited to 6000 mAh instead of 6800 mAh. Therefore, it is important for international consumers planning to purchase the new flagships to take these technical differences into account.

XiaomiSmartphoneBatteryHyperOSTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi announces HyperOS 4 update scheduleXiaomi announces HyperOS 4 update schedule17 September 22:53Xiaomi 18 Pro global versions to feature smaller batteriesXiaomi 18 Pro global versions to feature smaller batteriesToday 00:55Xiaomi Ends Software Support for Popular Smartphones and TabletsXiaomi Ends Software Support for Popular Smartphones and Tablets20 August 11:53Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh batteryXiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh battery27 August 21:54Xiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Max will be sold exclusively in the Chinese marketXiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Max will be sold exclusively in the Chinese market6 September 03:22Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max spark massive queues in ChinaXiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max spark massive queues in ChinaToday 13:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test