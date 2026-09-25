Chinese teacher builds 4-meter water rocket with students

In China's Jiangxi Province, science teacher Wang Yin and his students have created a multi-stage water rocket reaching a height of 4 meters. The device garnered attention for its ability to separate its boosters during flight and return to earth using a parachute.

It is reported that the rocket was assembled from plastic buckets, beverage bottles, and other simple materials. It is propelled by water and compressed air pressure. During the flight, the rocket's side boosters, as well as the first and second stages, separate sequentially. Following this, parachutes deploy on the rocket components, ensuring their safe return to earth.

Wang Yin aims to use such experiments to explain theoretical textbook knowledge to students in a practical way. Through designing, assembling, and testing the rocket, students learn mechanics, air pressure, and flight principles in practice.

The teacher has been working with water rockets for several years. According to The Paper, his experiment has also inspired other educators, and nearly 3,000 teachers across China have integrated water rockets into their lessons.

It is also noted that Wang Yin and his students went through more than 60 failed tests before successfully launching the rocket. The teacher emphasizes that such experiments help build not only scientific knowledge, but also the skills of learning from mistakes and problem-solving.