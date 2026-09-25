Chinese teacher builds 4-meter water rocket with students

·44·World
Chinese teacher builds 4-meter water rocket with students

In China's Jiangxi Province, science teacher Wang Yin and his students have created a multi-stage water rocket reaching a height of 4 meters. The device garnered attention for its ability to separate its boosters during flight and return to earth using a parachute.

It is reported that the rocket was assembled from plastic buckets, beverage bottles, and other simple materials. It is propelled by water and compressed air pressure. During the flight, the rocket's side boosters, as well as the first and second stages, separate sequentially. Following this, parachutes deploy on the rocket components, ensuring their safe return to earth.

Wang Yin aims to use such experiments to explain theoretical textbook knowledge to students in a practical way. Through designing, assembling, and testing the rocket, students learn mechanics, air pressure, and flight principles in practice.

The teacher has been working with water rockets for several years. According to The Paper, his experiment has also inspired other educators, and nearly 3,000 teachers across China have integrated water rockets into their lessons.

It is also noted that Wang Yin and his students went through more than 60 failed tests before successfully launching the rocket. The teacher emphasizes that such experiments help build not only scientific knowledge, but also the skills of learning from mistakes and problem-solving.

Wang YinJiangxi Provincewater rocketswater rockets in education
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Teacher accused of murdering student out of fear of losing jobTeacher accused of murdering student out of fear of losing job15 September 00:00The World’s Freshwater Reserves: Which Country Leads the Ranking?The World’s Freshwater Reserves: Which Country Leads the Ranking?6 August 09:48The Region on the Verge of Thirst: Central Asian Glaciers Are Melting...The Region on the Verge of Thirst: Central Asian Glaciers Are Melting...21 September 18:212.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death2.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death4 September 13:56Chinese streamer sells 1 billion rubles worth of Russian goods liveChinese streamer sells 1 billion rubles worth of Russian goods live5 September 14:29Humanoid robot to begin teaching in US school for the first timeHumanoid robot to begin teaching in US school for the first time18 July 23:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son