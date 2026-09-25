In Uzbekistan, 108 boys account for every 100 girls — the figure is highest in Kashkadarya

·2·Society
In Uzbekistan, 108 boys account for every 100 girls — the figure is highest in Kashkadarya

In 2010–2025, nearly 12.5 million babies were born in Uzbekistan. According to the National Statistics Committee, about 6.48 million of them were boys and nearly 6 million were girls.

According to calculations, during this period, an average of 108 boys accounted for every 100 girls.

By region, the highest figure was recorded in the Kashkadarya region. During 2010–2025, nearly 109 boys accounted for every 100 girls in the region.

In the Namangan and Jizzakh regions, the number of boys was also higher compared to girls. During this period, about 108 boys in Namangan and 108 boys in Jizzakh accounted for every 100 girls.

It should be noted that these numbers represent the ratio calculated based on total births for 2010–2025.

National Statistics CommitteeKashkadarya regionNamanganJizzakh
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