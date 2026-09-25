Which song made Sardor Mamadaliyev famous? The singer answered

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Which song made Sardor Mamadaliyev famous? The singer answered

In one of his interviews, singer Sardor Mamadaliyev revealed which song brought him to hit status and made him famous across all of Uzbekistan.

To the question, "Which song brought you to hit status and made you famous?", the artist gave a short and precise answer.

"That is my very first song. The one that brought me luck is 'No one can love you like I do'", — said the singer.

Sardor Mamadaliyev also recalled the times when he was just entering the art scene, noting that his passion for creation was very high back then.

"When you are just entering art, your enthusiasm is high. We created a lot, and it all happened within those five to six months," added the artist.

This song by the singer holds an important place in his creative career and became the reason for his widespread recognition.

Sardor MamadaliyevNo one can love you like I doUzbekistan songSardor Mamadaliyev interview
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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