Honor introduces its new compact electric air compressor

·19·Technology
Honor introduces its new compact electric air compressor

The Honor brand has unveiled the Honor Life Air Pump Lite, a portable electric compressor designed for quick and convenient inflation of tires for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and sports equipment in the Chinese market. Featuring a compact size and modern functionality, this device is expected to become a reliable daily assistant for drivers and active lifestyle enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new device is priced at $37. This portable compressor stands out for its small dimensions: its body measures 160 × 63 × 62 mm and weighs only 583 grams. The manufacturer notes that the device is comparable in volume to a 500 ml water bottle.

Compact design and convenient control

Due to its small size, the Honor Life Air Pump Lite can be easily stored in a car door pocket or even a cup holder. The front panel of the device features a digital display that clearly shows current pressure readings, giving the user full control.

The display supports four main units of measurement: PSI, bar, kPa, and kgf/cm². Additionally, users can pre-set the desired pressure level, after which the device automatically stops once the target is reached.

Operating modes and technical capabilities

The device offers five operating modes for various needs. These include modes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, balls, and a custom user mode. The compressor has an efficiency of 25–30 liters per minute, with a maximum pressure reaching up to 11 bar.

According to the manufacturer, this device can inflate a bicycle tire in approximately 42 seconds and a basketball in just 17 seconds. Of course, the actual time taken may vary depending on the size of the item and the initial pressure level.

Battery capacity and additional protection

The Honor Life Air Pump Lite houses three battery cells, each with 2500 mAh capacity. A fully charged battery is sufficient to inflate four car tires or up to 102 basketballs. Charging is performed via a modern USB-C port.

To ensure safety, the compressor is equipped with protection systems against overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage. A separate air channel is provided for efficient cooling of internal components. Additionally, there is a built-in light on the top of the housing, which is useful in the dark or during emergencies.

HonorCompressorTechnologyGadgetNews
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Honor Magic 9 Pro Max supports four SIM cards at onceHonor Magic 9 Pro Max supports four SIM cards at once27 September 15:58Honor Watch 6 Pro Launched in China: Advanced CapabilitiesHonor Watch 6 Pro Launched in China: Advanced Capabilities28 September 12:23Honor to launch four more new smartphones by the end of the yearHonor to launch four more new smartphones by the end of the year30 September 20:50Unique durability: Honor 600 Elite 5G smartphone unveiledUnique durability: Honor 600 Elite 5G smartphone unveiled21 September 12:00New Vivo X Fold 6 smartphone to launch globally in OctoberNew Vivo X Fold 6 smartphone to launch globally in October28 September 11:56Honor X9e Pro smartphone unveiled with 11,000 mAh batteryHonor X9e Pro smartphone unveiled with 11,000 mAh battery18 September 16:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...