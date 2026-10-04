Honor introduces its new compact electric air compressor

The Honor brand has unveiled the Honor Life Air Pump Lite, a portable electric compressor designed for quick and convenient inflation of tires for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and sports equipment in the Chinese market. Featuring a compact size and modern functionality, this device is expected to become a reliable daily assistant for drivers and active lifestyle enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new device is priced at $37. This portable compressor stands out for its small dimensions: its body measures 160 × 63 × 62 mm and weighs only 583 grams. The manufacturer notes that the device is comparable in volume to a 500 ml water bottle.

Compact design and convenient control

Due to its small size, the Honor Life Air Pump Lite can be easily stored in a car door pocket or even a cup holder. The front panel of the device features a digital display that clearly shows current pressure readings, giving the user full control.

The display supports four main units of measurement: PSI, bar, kPa, and kgf/cm². Additionally, users can pre-set the desired pressure level, after which the device automatically stops once the target is reached.

Operating modes and technical capabilities

The device offers five operating modes for various needs. These include modes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, balls, and a custom user mode. The compressor has an efficiency of 25–30 liters per minute, with a maximum pressure reaching up to 11 bar.

According to the manufacturer, this device can inflate a bicycle tire in approximately 42 seconds and a basketball in just 17 seconds. Of course, the actual time taken may vary depending on the size of the item and the initial pressure level.

Battery capacity and additional protection

The Honor Life Air Pump Lite houses three battery cells, each with 2500 mAh capacity. A fully charged battery is sufficient to inflate four car tires or up to 102 basketballs. Charging is performed via a modern USB-C port.

To ensure safety, the compressor is equipped with protection systems against overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage. A separate air channel is provided for efficient cooling of internal components. Additionally, there is a built-in light on the top of the housing, which is useful in the dark or during emergencies.