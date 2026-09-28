Honor Watch 6 Pro Launched in China: Advanced Capabilities

The new Honor Watch 6 Pro smartwatch, featuring advanced capabilities, has officially gone on sale in the Chinese market. According to ixbt.com, this wearable gadget is attracting user attention with its high-tech display, unique health monitoring functions, and long battery life. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new device has a starting price of 1699 yuan and is currently available to customers in China. The watch's design and technical architecture are aimed at meeting the daily needs of modern users.

Display and Durable Case

The gadget is equipped with a 1.5-inch dual-layer OLED screen created using pixel lithography technology. The manufacturer claims that the screen brightness reaches a record 4500 nits, allowing for easy readability even in direct sunlight.

Additionally, the watch case is crafted from nano-microcrystalline ceramic material. The MagicOS platform serves as the software foundation, ensuring stable and fast performance of the device.

AI-Powered Health Monitoring

According to ixbt.com, the main highlight of the Honor Watch 6 Pro model is the Honor Health System. This system is capable of detecting high-risk signs of cardiac arrest and providing step-by-step warnings. When a risk is confirmed, the watch alerts the user via vibration, contacts emergency numbers, and displays instructions for resuscitation on the screen.

The device supports the continuous blood pressure monitoring 2.0 function, which features AI analysis that accounts for physical activity, sleep, mood, and pressure fluctuations. Additionally, the watch can connect to the Sinocare continuous glucose monitoring system to display blood sugar data on the screen.

Battery Life and Compatibility

According to data provided by Honor regarding battery life, the watch can operate autonomously for up to 18 days. However, in typical usage mode, this figure drops to 10 days, and to 7 days with the Always-On Display function enabled. In continuous health tracking mode, the battery lasts for 4 days.

The device works seamlessly with both Honor and iPhone smartphones, allowing users to receive notifications from them.