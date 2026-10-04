Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship and new Kirin 9050 Pro capabilities tested

The next flagship from Huawei, the Mate 90 Pro Max, and its heart, the new Kirin 9050 Pro processor, have undergone a series of tests by independent experts. According to ixbt.com, this device has demonstrated its ability to pose serious competition to chips from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Apple, which currently hold leading positions in the mobile technology market. This is reported by news source.

According to the analytical source GeekBay, the new generation processor has a significant advantage over its predecessor. In particular, the device has approached the performance of modern flagships in some demanding gaming scenarios and even surpassed them in certain aspects.

Innovative technology and architecture

The Kirin 9050 Pro chip was developed by Huawei and is the first SoC based on advanced technology called "LogicFolding." This approach allows for the vertical integration of multiple active silicon layers. As a result, it ensures a significant increase in transistor density without proportionally increasing the total area of the die.

The processor includes a 9-core CPU supporting 16 threads. The computing cores are divided into four clusters, including one ultra-high-performance core, two performance cores, four energy-efficient cores, and two ultra-low-power cores. According to data provided by Huawei, multi-core CPU performance has increased by 23%, graphics capabilities by 40%, and the speed of AI-driven NPU tasks by a full 140%. The overall speed of the device has reportedly increased by 31%.

Gaming tests and graphics capabilities

In the popular game Genshin Impact, the Mate 90 Pro Max maintained a stable high frame rate with 890p resolution and an average power consumption of 4.2 W. According to GeekBay, in this scenario, the smartphone showed higher efficiency compared to some Snapdragon-powered devices and approached advanced models with Apple processors. In the game Wuthering Waves, the frame rate increased and energy consumption decreased compared to the previous generation, indicating improved overall platform efficiency.

The highest results are observed in games optimized specifically for HarmonyOS. If an application is not adapted to the platform and is launched via a translation layer, some resources are spent on instruction conversion, reducing efficiency. At the same time, Huawei has added smart HDR technologies that use AI, working in tandem with the NPU and GPU, to scale images, provide enhanced hardware ray tracing, and expand dynamic range even in games that do not natively support HDR.

Battery life and autonomy

Along with increased performance, the smartphone's battery life has also improved. The Mate 90 Pro Max is equipped with a 6800 mAh battery instead of the previous 6000 mAh. According to GeekBay test results, the device was able to run for 9 hours and 56 minutes on a single charge — this is 1 hour and 42 minutes longer than the previous model.