Starlink internet speed to be increased to gigabit

SpaceX is preparing to nearly double the speed of its Starlink satellite internet for corporate clients. According to ixbt.com, thanks to new technologies and updates, users will soon be able to enjoy high-speed connectivity. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

It is reported that by the end of 2026, owners of the new Performance Gen 3 terminal on the Business Maritime plan may enjoy a service with download speeds approaching 1 Gbps. Currently, the download speed for the Performance Kit terminal is set at up to 475 Mbps, and the upload speed is up to 75 Mbps. After the update, this figure is expected to rise to approximately 950 Mbps.

New opportunities for maritime and land-based customers

Ships and yachts using Business Maritime plans will be the first to test this high-speed internet. The equipment costs $2,000, and the base plan, which includes 50 GB of data, starts at $250 per month.

A similar speed increase for land-based users is planned for 2027. SpaceX aims to expand the reach of these capabilities by gradually upgrading its orbital constellation.

V3 generation satellites and new plans

The main reason for the sharp increase in performance is the new generation of V3 satellites. They are significantly larger than the current hardware and are launched into space using the Starship rocket. According to the company, these devices will increase total throughput by nearly ten times compared to the V2 generation, and user data transmission capabilities are promised to expand by up to 24 times.

At the same time, Starlink is updating its corporate plan lineup. Starting December 1, the Local Priority and Global Priority plans are scheduled to be renamed to Business Plan and Global Business Plan. Price revisions are expected in some markets, including the UK. Additionally, restrictions on usage outside the home region may be introduced for the Business Plan: if the service is used for more than 30 consecutive days, a switch to a more expensive global plan will be required.