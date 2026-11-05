Dark days for Musk: Who will the Democrats strike first after taking control of Congress?

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Dark days for Musk: Who will the Democrats strike first after taking control of Congress?

The Democratic Party, having won the US midterm elections and taking power, is preparing to launch a major investigation into technology magnate Elon Musk. According to CNN, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has sent a demand to Musk and his company to preserve all documents and correspondence regarding the alleged deliberate slowing down (or disabling) of the Starlink satellite internet network for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Democrats believe that the measures taken to artificially restrict satellite communications on the front line are contrary to national security interests, and these decisions must be thoroughly scrutinized.

"We need a full investigation and consequences": The position of Congress

Three members of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives have officially demanded that Elon Musk's personal role in these events be exposed:

  • Firm stance: "We need a full investigation, and depending on the results, appropriate consequences and accountability," stated Congressman Sam Liccardo;

  • Large-scale inquiries: The Senate committee has sent official inquiries not only to Musk but also to a number of major banks, international seaports, and private entities involved in suspicious deals regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel;

  • Ban on destruction of evidence: According to the issued order, no documents, digital messages, or server logs related to the investigation may be deleted.

The big revision in January: Trump's decisions to be reviewed

According to CNN, full control over the US Congress will officially pass to the Democratic Party in January:

  • Investigation led by Chris Coons: Influential processes in the Senate are expected to be led by Senator Chris Coons;

  • Two-year activity audit: Once the transfer of power occurs, Democrats will begin a large-scale audit (revision) of almost all domestic and foreign policy decisions made by the Donald Trump administration over the past two years.

"Blue America": Tech giants in the crosshairs

According to an analysis by the influential British newspaper The Guardian, the Democrats' dominance on the US political map ("the blue shift of the country") will usher in difficult times for some Silicon Valley magnates:

  • Political retribution and oversight: The lives of major tech billionaires who have actively aligned with and supported Donald Trump in recent years are expected to become significantly more complicated starting in January;

  • Monopoly and federal contracts: It is highly likely that Musk's Starlink, SpaceX, and other projects will be re-examined under government contracts and strict parliamentary oversight.

Elon MuskStarlinkDemocratic PartyUS Congress
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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