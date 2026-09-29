Vivo X500 Pro smartphone launched in the Chinese market

According to Ixbt.com, Vivo has officially launched sales of its new flagship device, the Vivo X500 Pro, in the Chinese market. This advanced gadget is designed for users seeking modern technology and high performance, standing out as the first in the global market to be equipped with the latest processor and advanced optical systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The report notes that the new device is the first in the world to be based on the flagship-level Dimensity 9600 Pro system-on-chip. This processor allows the smartphone to handle the most demanding tasks with ease while ensuring energy efficiency.

Pricing and memory variants

The starting price of the Vivo X500 Pro model in the Chinese market is 6499 yuan. This price point corresponds to the base version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. For those seeking maximum capabilities, a top configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage is available, priced at 8999 yuan.

Display and visual capabilities

The smartphone features a 6.36-inch screen based on BOE's Q11 luminescent material. The LTPO 8T technology supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, a minimum hardware brightness of 1 nit, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 2.0 circular light polarization.

The device also shows high results in terms of optical capabilities. The Zeiss Ultra Dynamic main camera features VCS 4.0 technology and a Zeiss T* coating. It is also the first device to feature the BlueTouch 900 sensor, offering a dynamic range of up to 17 EV. The camera system utilizes a Zeiss APO super-telephoto lens with a Blueprint x Sony LYTIA 610 sensor and an 85 mm focal length.

Equipped with a robust power source, the Vivo X500 Pro features a 6510 mAh battery. The battery supports 90 W wired and 40 W wireless fast charging technologies. The device is offered to customers in four color variants.