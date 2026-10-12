Gemini AI Plus becomes free for students in Uzbekistan

·50·Technology
Gemini AI Plus becomes free for students in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's student youth have been announced with great news regarding free access to artificial intelligence capabilities without discounts. Within the framework of official cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Technologies and global tech giant Google, students of our country have gained the opportunity to use the Google Gemini AI Plus premium subscription completely free for one year.

Access to this annual subscription, valued at 60 US dollars on the market, has been launched through the special Aileaders.uz platform.

International Recognition: SheerID Supported Uzbekistan

Google's official partner for international student status verification, the SheerID platform, played a decisive role in the successful implementation of this initiative:

  • Official Registration: The SheerID platform officially included Uzbekistan among the supported countries;

  • Easy Verification: Thanks to this decision, Uzbek students can now easily pass the international verification set by Google and confirm their student status.

What benefits do students get?

This agreement opens a new stage in scientific research, programming, and research processes for youth in the higher education system:

  • 1-year fully free period: Each verified student can use the premium artificial intelligence tool without restrictions for 12 months;

  • $60 savings: Advanced models and features, previously provided on a paid tariff basis, have now become a free learning tool for the country's youth;

  • Development of education and professional skills: Through Gemini AI Plus, students can dramatically accelerate complex programming problems, analysis of scientific articles, and foreign language learning processes.

This initiative by the Ministry of Digital Technologies became another important step towards developing the IT sector in our country, integrating youth into global technologies, and improving modern digital literacy.

Google Gemini AI PlusSheerIDMinistry of Digital TechnologiesAileaders.uz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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