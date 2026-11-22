The celebrations to welcome 2027 in Dubai will feature a unique spectacle this year. For the first time, artists from the world-famous Cirque du Soleil will participate in the city's New Year's Eve program. The show will be held on December 31 around the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

This was announced by Emaar, a major real estate company in Dubai.

It is noted that Cirque du Soleil artists will participate in a specially prepared live stage performance. It will combine acrobatic acts, music, and massive visual effects. The show will be presented against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain, and the city's skyscrapers.

According to the organizers, 100 artists will take part in the special program. The show will begin near midnight and continue with a countdown dedicated to the arrival of the new year.

With the arrival of the new year, fireworks, a drone display, and light and projection shows will be organized around the Burj Khalifa. Emaar plans to use advanced technologies for this year's fireworks as well.

Special paid viewing areas will also be set up in the Burj Park area to watch the celebration. Ticket prices and the start date for sales have not yet been announced. At the same time, areas where the show can be watched for free will also be designated in the city center.

For information, the Emaar NYE 2027 event will be held on December 31, 2026, and will be dedicated to welcoming the new year — 2027 — in Dubai.