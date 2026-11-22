“We are happy to be back in Jeddah. Our opponent is a very strong team. Their squad is packed with individually skilled players. Their team play is also well-formed. They are a team that strives to play attacking football and likes to move forward.

Emiliano Karas noted that he is happy to be back in Jeddah and focused on the opponent's strengths. In his opinion, “Al-Ittihad” stands out not only for its players with individual skills but also for its established team play.

Ahead of the match against “Al-Ittihad” in the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, “Pakhtakor” head coach Emiliano Karas and team player Ibrohim Ibrohimov participated in a press conference.

In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, a serious challenge awaits “Pakhtakor” in Jeddah. Despite the Tashkent club taking the field without a number of players, they aim to return from the match in Saudi Arabia with a victory.

We have several losses in our squad. Despite this, we will try to resist with all our might by staying united as a team. This will be a serious test for the young players in our ranks. They will learn what they need to work on. We will try not to leave any open space for the opponent,” said Karas.

Ibrohimov: “We intend to return to Tashkent with a victory”

“Pakhtakor” player Ibrohim Ibrohimov also spoke about the preparations for the upcoming match. He emphasized that the Tashkent team has studied “Al-Ittihad” seriously and prepared thoroughly for the encounter.

At the same time, the fact that several players could not travel to Jeddah may pose an additional challenge for the team. However, Ibrohimov expressed confidence in their ability to compensate for their absence and demonstrate their full potential on the field.

“We know that ‘Al-Ittihad’ is a strong team. We have studied them seriously and prepared well. Several players could not come here. We will strive to ensure their absence is not felt. We will go out on the field and try to show our best qualities. We intend to return to Tashkent with a victory.

The fact that many fans will come to the stadium does not put pressure on us. Once we step onto the field, our focus will be on the game itself,” said Ibrohimov. His words were reported by the “Pakhtakor” press service.

What kind of challenge awaits “Pakhtakor” in Jeddah?

As seen from the statements at the press conference, the “Pakhtakor” coaching staff is well aware of the opponent's attacking potential. While Karas emphasized team defense and not leaving space for the opponent, Ibrohimov highlighted the players' mental preparation and desire to win.

The main task for the Tashkent side is to act as a unified team on the field, despite the losses in the squad. Especially for the young players, a match against such a strong opponent will be an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities and gain international experience.

“Pakhtakor's” goal in Jeddah is clear: despite “Al-Ittihad's” strong squad and the support of their fans, they aim to return to Tashkent with a positive result.