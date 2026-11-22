The Japanese athlete did not hide his regret that the match was not entertaining for the spectators.

After the fight, Horiguchi was asked about his desire to exchange strikes standing up, while Almabayev consistently attempted to execute takedowns.

At the UFC tournament held in Doha, Kyoji Horiguchi (37-6) stepped into the octagon with Asu Almabayev (24-4). The Japanese fighter defeated his Kazakh opponent, bringing his total number of wins in the promotion to 10.

Japanese fighter Kyoji Horiguchi defeated Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev in Doha and revealed who his next opponent might be. He did not hide his ambition for a UFC title fight and openly called out Manel Kape and Wang.

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"Yes, I am very sorry. The fight was boring, and I truly want to apologize for that. I will be even stronger in my next fight, and the clash will be much more entertaining. Thank you," said Horiguchi.

Horiguchi stakes his claim for the UFC champion

During the conversation, the fighter was also asked who he would like his next opponent to be. The interviewer supported Horiguchi, stating there was no need to apologize, as he was a fighter who tried to inflict damage on his opponent and won today.

Horiguchi openly stated that his next goal is a championship fight.

"Of course, I want to fight the champion. That is why Kape and Wang — whoever wins between you, I am calling you out!" the Japanese fighter declared.

Thus, Horiguchi staked his claim against the potential winner of the matchup between Manel Kape and Wang.

Almabayev and Horiguchi's UFC records updated

Following this victory, Kyoji Horiguchi's record in the UFC promotion moved to 10-2. Asu Almabayev remains with a 7-2 result in the UFC.

Horiguchi is now aiming to get closer to a title fight. His challenge to Kape and Wang has further increased interest in the upcoming competition in the flyweight division.