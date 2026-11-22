There are only a few days left until the start of the decisive match for the World Chess Championship title. FIDE has released an interesting photo from the tournament hall in Geneva featuring Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva. The shot has drawn attention on social media.

Bibisara sits in the world champion's seat

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) posted a joint photo of Javokhir Sindarov and Bibisara Assaubayeva taken in Geneva on its official Instagram page.

In the photo, Bibisara Assaubayeva is depicted behind the game table, occupying the seat where the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju is supposed to sit. Meanwhile, Javokhir Sindarov is walking around the tournament hall, familiarizing himself with the conditions. Assaubayeva is capturing this very moment on her phone.