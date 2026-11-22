Bibisara takes Gukesh's seat: FIDE publishes a photo featuring Javokhir Sindarov
There are only a few days left until the start of the decisive match for the World Chess Championship title. FIDE has released an interesting photo from the tournament hall in Geneva featuring Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva. The shot has drawn attention on social media.
Bibisara sits in the world champion's seat
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) posted a joint photo of Javokhir Sindarov and Bibisara Assaubayeva taken in Geneva on its official Instagram page.
In the photo, Bibisara Assaubayeva is depicted behind the game table, occupying the seat where the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju is supposed to sit. Meanwhile, Javokhir Sindarov is walking around the tournament hall, familiarizing himself with the conditions. Assaubayeva is capturing this very moment on her phone.
FIDE presented this shot as an unexpected and interesting image.
"An unexpected photo! While Javokhir Sindarov is walking around the playing hall checking the conditions, Bibisara Assaubayeva is capturing the moment ahead of the World Chess Championship match in Geneva," the organization's press service reported.
Javokhir Sindarov faces a decisive match for the world championship
As a reminder, Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov will compete for the chess throne against the reigning world champion from India, Gukesh Dommaraju.
The decisive match will take place from November 24 to December 12 in Geneva, Switzerland. This contest is expected to be one of the most significant events in the chess world.
For Uzbek chess fans, the importance of this meeting is even higher. Javokhir Sindarov will defend the honor of our country in the fight for the world championship title. Now, the main focus will be on the games in Geneva, where the fate of the chess crown will be decided.
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