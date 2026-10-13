In China, a virtual creator generated by artificial intelligence was issued an ID

·44·Technology
In China, a virtual creator generated by artificial intelligence was issued an ID

In China, a virtual singer named Yuri, created with the help of artificial intelligence, was issued a special digital identification document. ABC News reported this on October 7, 2026.

On June 11, Yuri was presented with the country's first "digital artist card" in Beijing's Yizhuang district. The document records the virtual character's name, date of birth, address, and appearance details. This initiative aims to legally regulate the activities of creators generated by artificial intelligence.

Yuri is not a real human, but a virtual singer created using artificial intelligence technologies. A team of specialists handles the development of her image, the management of her technology, and the operation of her activities. The virtual creator has over 100,000 followers on Chinese social networks.

Within the framework of the new regulations, the team managing Yuri's activities gained the opportunity to open a corporate wallet for the digital yuan on her behalf and carry out commercial partnerships. In September 2026, Chinese authorities announced that Yuri and another virtual creator, KOKO, were among the first digital characters to have a digital yuan corporate wallet.

The virtual human industry is developing rapidly in China. They are used in advertising, fashion, gaming, live broadcasts, and other fields. At the same time, such technologies also bring to the agenda issues such as copyright, personal data protection, and who is responsible for the activities of virtual personas.

YuriArtificial intelligenceChinaDigital yuan
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