Starting January 1, 2027, Kyrgyzstan will begin paying one-time financial assistance to mothers with many children who permanently reside in high-mountainous and remote areas. Under the program called "Bala Bereke," 2 million soms (approximately 22.9 thousand dollars) will be provided for the tenth and subsequent children.

This was announced by the head of the Kyrgyz government, Adilbek Kasymaliev.

The program is aimed at increasing the birth rate in the country, as well as supporting large families living in harsh natural conditions.

The payment amount is determined based on the birth order of the children in the family. Specifically, 100,000 soms will be allocated for the fourth child, 600,000 soms for the fifth child, and 800,000 soms for the sixth child.

For the seventh child, 1 million soms will be paid, for the eighth child 1.2 million soms, and for the ninth child 1.5 million soms. For the tenth and each subsequent child, 2 million soms will be provided.

However, there are a number of requirements to receive this assistance. In particular, women wishing to benefit from the program must be citizens of Kyrgyzstan or hold "kairylman" (ethnic returnee) status, and must permanently reside in high-mountainous or hard-to-reach areas included in a special list.

Another important condition is that the money will not be given immediately after the child's birth. The one-time assistance will be granted after the child turns one year old. The program covers children born from January 1, 2026.

Therefore, the initial payments will be made in 2027.

Through this program, the Kyrgyz government aims to support families in remote areas and increase the country's birth rate.