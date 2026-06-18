Official: Pre-order Date for GTA 6 Announced

·4·Technology
Official: Pre-order Date for GTA 6 Announced

The moment gamers worldwide have long awaited is approaching: Rockstar Games has officially revealed the pre-order date for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). It has been announced that fans will be able to pre-order the new project starting June 25 of this year. This news is one of the biggest events in the gaming industry and is expected to end years of anticipation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Alongside the announcement, the developers also presented official art and the cover design for GTA 6. According to ixbt.com, users will be able to reserve the game through digital stores and some official retail chains. So far, Rockstar Games is keeping the exact price of the game a secret, although analysts speculate that its cost will be higher than the standard for modern AAA projects.

Platforms and Restrictions

Information regarding the technical aspects of the game and which devices it will run on has been a point of concern for many. As stated on the official page, GTA 6 is currently confirmed only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Unfortunately, there is no good news for PC users yet — computers are not listed among the platforms.

This news is also of great importance for Uzbek gamers. Considering the growing popularity of PlayStation and Xbox consoles in our country, the process starting June 25 will be the center of attention for local gaming enthusiasts. However, the delay of the PC version may encourage many Uzbek users to purchase next-generation consoles.

Release Date and Delays

It is also worth noting that the official release of Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for November 19, 2026. Previously, Rockstar Games had pushed back the game's release date several times. While initial plans aimed for an earlier date, the final date was set for late 2026 due to the scale of the project and high quality requirements.

The plot of the new installment is expected to take place in a modern interpretation of Vice City. Expected to set new standards in graphics and AI capabilities, GTA 6 will undoubtedly become the most important media product of the decade. Now, fans can wait for June 25 to reserve their copies among the first.

GTA 6Rockstar GamesPlayStation 5Xbox SeriesTechnology
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