Uzhydromet issued an important warning

Uzhydromet has issued an urgent warning. According to the agency, due to expected precipitation from June 2 to 5, mudslides and flooding may occur in the mountainous and foothill areas of the republic.

In particular, the risk is expected in the following regions:

— Kashkadarya Region: Yakkabag, Dehkanabad, Chirakchi, Kitab, Shahrisabz, Kamashi, and Guzar districts;

— Surkhandarya Region: Sariosiyo, Uzun, Altinsoy, Denau, Baysun, Sherabad, Shurchi, Kumkurgan, and Muzrabat districts;

— Samarkand Region: Urgut, Samarkand, Bulungur, Nurabad, Kushrabat, Kattakurgan, Payaryk, Jambay, and Ishtikhan districts;

— Navoi Region: Khatyrchi, Navbakhor, Nurata, Kanimekh, and Karmana districts;

— Jizzakh Region: Zamin, Bakhmal, Gallaaral, Sharof Rashidov, Farish, and Yangiabad districts;

— Tashkent Region: Akhangaran, Bostanlyk, Parkent, Piskent, Urtachirchik, and Yukorichirchik districts, as well as the cities of Angren and Almalyk;

— Namangan Region: Pap, Kasansay, Chartak, Chust, Namangan, and Yangikurgan districts;

— Fergana Region: Sokh, Shahimardan, Fergana, and Besharyk districts;

— Andijan Region: Andijan, Asaka, Jalalkuduk, Kurgan-tepa, Pakhtaabad, Izbaskan, Khodjaabad, and Marhamat districts, as well as the city of Khanabad.

Uzhydromet urged citizens living in mountainous and foothill areas, vacationers, and drivers traveling through these regions to exercise caution.

At the same time, it was noted that rainwater might accumulate in some parts of the republic. This could potentially lead to short-term flooding in certain areas.