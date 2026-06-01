Important news effective from today

Starting June 1, 2026, a series of innovations and changes will come into force in Uzbekistan's legislation. They cover energy, tax, construction, entrepreneurship, customs, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. Below, get acquainted with the key updates taking effect from this date.

New tariffs for electricity and natural gas will apply

Updated tariffs for electricity and natural gas will be introduced in Uzbekistan. In accordance with the government decision, the existing tiered tariff system for the population will be maintained.

For ordinary household consumers, electricity up to 200 kWh per month is calculated at 650 soums, and natural gas up to 500 cubic meters during the heating season and 100 cubic meters in other seasons is calculated at 1,100 soums. Increased tariffs remain in effect for consumption above the specified volumes.

Threshold for VAT and income tax transition increased

Based on the Presidential decree, from June 1, the threshold for transitioning to the general taxation regime has been set at twelve thousand times the base calculation amount.

The current 1 billion soum limit was introduced in 2019. It was noted that due to rising prices in recent years, some entrepreneurs have been resorting to hiding turnover, not issuing receipts, or splitting activities into multiple entities when approaching this threshold.

Cash payments allowed in cafes and hotels

The right to accept cash for the sale of alcohol and tobacco products is restored for business entities providing hotel and catering services. According to the decree, digital marking codes are recognized as sold for final consumption at these entities when alcohol products are purchased.

Coal prices to be formed based on market principles

The practice of state-set coal prices in Uzbekistan is planned to be abolished. To this end, it has been proposed to remove coal from the list of socially significant strategic goods regulated by the state. As a result, product prices will be formed based on supply and demand, and coal will be sold to consumers through exchange trading.

100 percent bonus for certain tax officials

Tax service employees holding international certificates and qualification levels will receive a monthly bonus of 100 percent of their base salary. Additional payments will be financed from the funds of the Tax Committee's special fund.

Short-term official hiring will be possible in cafes and restaurants

Cafes and restaurants will now be able to hire employees under a simplified procedure, even for a period of one day or 7 days. This initiative is aimed at creating a more favorable economic and administrative environment for small business entities.

Restrictions placed on construction along the Ugam River

Any construction, earthworks, and the erection of artificial structures that may negatively affect the ecological balance in the coastal areas and water protection zones of the Ugam River are prohibited. Furthermore, the construction of hydrotechnical and hydroelectric facilities in the river basin and its tributaries will not be permitted.

Responsibility in the construction sector strengthened

From June 1, if gross violations are detected at construction sites under technical or author supervision, strict measures will be taken against the supervisors as well as the contracting organization. Additionally, the construction of certain facilities worth over 3 billion soums will be monitored via online cameras.

Youth serving sentences will be trained in digital professions

A system for training young inmates in modern digital professions will be launched in correctional facilities in the Tashkent, Navoi, and Kashkadarya regions. Electronic certificates will be provided to those who participate in 8–12 month courses.

Employees with high corruption risks will undergo diagnostics

Employees performing tasks assessed as having a high risk of corruption in certain inspections, as well as candidates for these positions, will undergo special diagnostics.

If the result shows a low level of resistance to corruption, the employee will be transferred to another position.

New incentives introduced for the pharmaceutical sector

A portion of the costs associated with obtaining international GMP certificates and the World Health Organization prequalification processes will be reimbursed to drug manufacturers.

Financial support will also be allocated to manufacturers of medicines and medical equipment not yet produced in the country.

Marking codes will also be recognized in partner countries

A system for mutual recognition of digital marking codes used for water and soft drinks will be launched between Uzbekistan and partner countries. This serves to control the movement of products and prevent illegal turnover.

Opportunity for deferred customs payments created

Business entities will be given the opportunity to defer or pay customs duties in installments for up to 120 days.

At the same time, customs audits will be carried out based on the "consultant-auditor" principle, creating an opportunity for entrepreneurs to independently rectify identified deficiencies.