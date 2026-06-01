Environmental efficiency of government agencies to be assessed using a new method

Global climate change and environmental protection are becoming top priorities in our country, just as they are worldwide. To fundamentally 'green' the public administration and local government system in Uzbekistan, an initiative has been launched to introduce a new, unique control mechanism. Now, the activities of ministries, agencies, and local administrations will be evaluated through a special rating based on their attitude toward nature and resource conservation.

This system will undoubtedly encourage government agencies to work more rationally and with care for the earth. Stay tuned to our page; we will provide detailed information on the most interesting aspects of the draft government resolution, 'green office' principles, and how agencies will be categorized!

What is the 'Green Rating' and who monitors it?

According to the new draft government resolution under discussion, the environmental efficiency of all executive authorities at the national and local levels will be under constant monitoring. The responsibility for maintaining and overseeing this new rating system is The National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change being entrusted to.

Most importantly, transparency will be fully ensured in this process:

Open data: Each organization's scores and achievements will be published annually on the committee's official website.

Special platform: For the general public, all indicators will be posted on the newly created greencities.uz electronic platform. Here, any citizen can monitor the 'green' status of the local administration or ministry in their region.

The 'Green Office' revolution in government agencies

This project is not just about dry evaluation; it aims to completely change the daily work style of government agencies. A number of important measures will be implemented to establish modern 'green office' principles in these offices.

You can familiarize yourself with the main changes to be implemented within the agencies through the table below:

Procedures and principles Specific measures to be implemented Digitalization and efficiency Putting an end to bureaucracy, drastically reducing paper consumption, and maximizing the expansion of electronic document management systems. Innovative technologies Installing modern water and energy-saving devices in office buildings and establishing separate waste sorting in rooms. Alternative energy sources Using environmentally clean power by installing solar panels and other renewable energy equipment on government buildings. Activating employees Providing financial and moral incentives to employees active in nature conservation initiatives, incorporating environmental criteria into Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and preparing an annual 'green report'.

Main evaluation criteria: The work of agencies will not be observed superficially. The main criteria will be the efficient use of natural resources, the implementation of 'green economy' rules, the use of digital technologies, and how well environmental awareness is promoted among employees.

Three categories: Who will take which place?

Based on serious analysis and accumulated scores, all government bodies in our country will be divided into three main efficiency groups according to their performance results:

High efficiency category — Exemplary agencies that have maximized energy and water savings and fully complied with 'green office' rules. Medium efficiency category — Organizations that are focusing on the ecological system but still have shortcomings. Low efficiency category — Structures that are wasting resources and lagging behind in introducing environmental innovations.

The implementation of this system will undoubtedly contribute significantly to raising the environmental culture of both civil servants and ordinary citizens, and to preserving our mother nature.

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