New Prices for One Kilogram of Plov in Uzbekistan Announced

·56·Uzbekistan
New Prices for One Kilogram of Plov in Uzbekistan Announced

The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Statistics has published the results of the “Plov Index” for May 2026. According to it, the calculated costs for preparing one kilogram of plov based on the products used in various regions of the country have been revealed.

According to calculations,

• Republic of Karakalpakstan — 103,557 soums;

• Andijan Region — 113,198 soums;

• Bukhara Region — 115,466 soums;

• Jizzakh Region — 115,970 soums;

• Kashkadarya Region — 117,746 soums;

• Navoiy Region — 116,889 soums;

• Namangan Region — 115,801 soums;

• Samarkand Region — 119,998 soums;

• Surkhandarya Region — 117,800 soums;

• Syrdarya Region — 111,471 soums;

Tashkent Region — 119,694 soums;

Fergana Region — 122,884 soums;

• Khorezm Region — 114,394 soums;

• Tashkent City — 125,126 soums.

It is emphasized that these indicators are formed based on the prices of products necessary for preparing plov and do not represent the price per kilogram of ready-made plov sold in the regions.

For reference, the “Plov Index” has been implemented since January 2020. During the formation of this index, the volume of products spent on preparing 1 kilogram of plov is studied in all regions of the republic. On this basis, the average cost of one portion of plov in public catering establishments is also estimated.

Experts note that changes in the prices of main ingredients included in plov — rice, meat, carrots, onions, and oil — allow monitoring the overall price dynamics in the market. Additionally, comparing plov preparation costs across regions provides an opportunity to compare living expenses.

According to the table data, in May, one kilogram of beef in any region was not cheaper than 100,000 soums. If in February meat could be found for around 70,000–80,000 soums, currently the most expensive meat is recorded in Fergana Region — 126,972 soums, and the cheapest in the Republic of Karakalpakstan — 103,549 soums.

UzbekistanUzbekistan State Statistics CommitteeTashkentFerganaKarakalpakstan
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