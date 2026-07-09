Weapons left by deceased individuals surrendered in Tashkent: SSS reports two cases

·55·Uzbekistan
Weapons left by deceased individuals surrendered in Tashkent: SSS reports two cases

In Tashkent, two citizens have voluntarily surrendered firearms and ammunition left behind by their deceased relatives to law enforcement agencies.

The cases were identified within the framework of the second phase of the "Safe and Healthy Homeland" comprehensive operational-preventive measures, which have been ongoing nationwide since July 1.

Large quantity of weapons and spare parts surrendered in Yakkasaroy

The State Security Service (SSS) conducted an operational-search activity aimed at preventing the illegal trafficking of firearms.

A citizen born in 1981, residing in the Yakkasaroy district of Tashkent, voluntarily surrendered weapons and ammunition discovered in a residence where his late father had lived separately.

What items were surrendered?

It is reported that the citizen voluntarily provided the following to law enforcement agencies:

  • 1 rifle;

  • 19 hunting firearms;

  • 13 barrels and receivers;

  • 117 rounds of ammunition;

  • other secondary spare parts.

These items were accepted in accordance with established procedures.

Weapons left by a deceased spouse also surrendered in Mirobod

Another operation, conducted in cooperation with the SSS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs' capital departments, was recorded in the Mirobod district.

A woman born in 1960 voluntarily surrendered 2 hunting firearms and 181 rounds of ammunition belonging to her late husband to law enforcement agencies.

What are the legal provisions?

In accordance with current legislation, any person who voluntarily surrenders firearms, ammunition, and explosive materials to law enforcement agencies is exempt from criminal liability.

The SSS urges citizens, in the event that such items are discovered, not to conceal them but to surrender them in the prescribed manner. This is not only a legal requirement but also an important step in ensuring the safety of those around you.

TashkentState Security ServiceYakkasaroyMirobodMinistry of Internal Affairs
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